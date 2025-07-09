$1 million lost in scam, fraudster used what’s believed to be judge in China made with A.I.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is warning residents of a new scam targeting young people and demanding large amounts of money.

Police say scammers have been targeting people based on their economic status, posing as Chinese law enforcement officials to coerce victims into believing they are involved in serious crimes.

In these scams, victims are contacted by phone or online and are told they are part of a fraud scheme or other major crime, a release from BPD said.

The scammers allegedly demand sensitive documents such as fingerprint scans and social security numbers, and instruct victims to wire money to avoid arrest or asset seizure.

A release from Bellevue police highlights several recent cases:

December 21, 2024 - A 31-year-old woman wired around $800,000 to a scammer posing as Chinese police who claimed she was involved in human trafficking and kidnapping.

March 20, 2025 - A 33-year-old woman sent about $450,000 after being told she was part of a fraud case and would be arrested.

April 18, 2025 - A 25-year-old man lost around $315,800 after numerous phone calls and a Skype video conference with a scammer posing as a Chinese judge, later believed to be made with Artificial Intelligence

May 3, 2025, a 36-year-old woman wired over a million dollars to a scammer posing as Chinese police.

The Bellevue Police Department advises residents to be cautious of strangers who use social media to gain trust, pretend to be from known organizations, claim there is a problem or prize, pressure for immediate action, specify payment methods, or discourage contacting police.

