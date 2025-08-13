1 killed in car crash that sparked brush fire in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate-5 in Everett on Tuesday evening.

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), the car crash caused a brush fire along I-5 at 41st Street.

The fire burned several feet of dry grass and was put out quickly. It doesn’t appear that the fire spread to any structures.

A man was killed in the crash, according to EFD.

EFD said that a baby and a woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Everett crash Photos from Everett Police Department

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Only one vehicle was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

The I-5 on-ramp from 41st is closed, as is S 3rd Ave between 41st Street and Smith Ave.

