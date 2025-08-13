1 killed in car crash that sparked brush fire in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate-5 in Everett on Tuesday evening.
According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), the car crash caused a brush fire along I-5 at 41st Street.
The fire burned several feet of dry grass and was put out quickly. It doesn’t appear that the fire spread to any structures.
A man was killed in the crash, according to EFD.
EFD said that a baby and a woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Only one vehicle was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
The I-5 on-ramp from 41st is closed, as is S 3rd Ave between 41st Street and Smith Ave.
