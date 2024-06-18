3 out of 5 American’s have reached their tipping point, says Bankrate

SEATTLE — That tap to tip is no longer just a blip in consumers pocketbooks. For many it just doesn’t feel right anymore.

“I think it’s insane. I mean, it makes it that much harder to enjoy a time with your family going out. So, yeah, I think it’s gotten obnoxious,” said Jay Laurienzo, a tourist visiting Seattle this week.

There are a growing number of consumers who say they’ve reached their tipping point. In fact, a new Bankrate survey says 3 out of 5 consumers have a negative feeling about tipping.

“For instance, in 2021, 75% of sit-down restaurant diners left a tip all of the time. Now it’s only 67%. And, we’ve also seen an 8-point drop in the prevalence of tipping at hair salons and barbershops, and for food delivery,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Bankrate Analyst.

He says the tipping trend that picked up after the pandemic is now being fueled by inflation. Rossman says 4 in 10 Americans think that businesses should just pay their staff better, rather than relying so much on tips.

To stem the tide of tipping fatigue Starbucks is using pre-entered tip screens. “It’s been successful in many respects. They say that half of customers are tipping in those situations,” said Rossman.

But It’s a 50/50 of guilt versus give for the Laurienzos. “As you buy a coffee, they don’t even give you the option on like a pad. They just ask you, like, would you like to add a gratuity? And you feel really horrible saying no,” says Jay Laurienzo. Jay’s wife Jess Laurienzo, echoes his sentiment, “I also feel guilty when they ask me for a tip saying no.”

If you’re looking for a guide, Rossman’s says tip-based professions like servers and hairdressers deserve a 20% gratuity. But for counter service, it’s up to the customer.

“My mom was a waitress. Those people are on their feet, and they deserve a living wage. That’s my personal viewpoint. I tip everyone as if it’s my mama behind the counter,” says Seattle tour guide Cody Stockstill. “They deserve a living wage too.”

