How much house $1 million buys you in Yakima

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Yakima. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1355 Cook Rd, Yakima

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,072

- Price per square foot: $325

131 Latigo Ln, Yakima

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,564

- Price per square foot: $639

8 N 96th Ave, Yakima

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,564

- Price per square foot: $370

7610 Scenic Dr, Yakima

- Price: $945,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,296

- Price per square foot: $286

7200 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima

- Price: $898,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,862

- Price per square foot: $232

283 Cook Rd, Yakima

- Price: $879,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $293

6422 Cowiche Canyon Ln, Yakima

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,740

- Price per square foot: $319

190 Shadbolt Rd, Yakima

- Price: $869,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,608

- Price per square foot: $240

15700 Tieton Dr, Yakima

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,728

- Price per square foot: $228

506 N 62nd Ave, Yakima

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,433

- Price per square foot: $247

621 Friedline Rd, Yakima

- Price: $850,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $326

1011 N 42nd Pl, Yakima

- Price: $849,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,728

- Price per square foot: $179

6920 Baggarley Dr, Yakima

- Price: $849,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,941

- Price per square foot: $437

15791 Rutherford Rd, Yakima

- Price: $848,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,952

- Price per square foot: $434

3266 Creek Flats Ln, Yakima

- Price: $834,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,134

- Price per square foot: $266

5 N 80th Ave, Yakima

- Price: $815,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,447

- Price per square foot: $236

300 Coyote Creek Rd, Yakima

- Price: $799,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,082

- Price per square foot: $195

4403 Catalyss Way, Yakima

- Price: $785,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,110

- Price per square foot: $372

3134 Stone Rd, Yakima

- Price: $784,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $326

12312 Nelson Rd, Yakima

- Price: $770,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,804

- Price per square foot: $426

5902 Glacier Way, Yakima

- Price: $758,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,554

- Price per square foot: $166

7206 Englewood Ave, Yakima

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,749

- Price per square foot: $272

15911 Fisk Rd, Yakima

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $288

9806 Bittner Rd, Yakima

- Price: $749,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,718

- Price per square foot: $158

5310 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,364

- Price per square foot: $171

6805 Oliver Dr, Yakima

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,343

- Price per square foot: $319

609 N 58th Ave, Yakima

- Price: $745,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,685

- Price per square foot: $202

4701 Avalanche Ave, Yakima

- Price: $730,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,402

- Price per square foot: $214

1208 N 20th Ave, Yakima

- Price: $720,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,447

- Price per square foot: $294

541 Basalt Springs Way, Naches

- Price: $719,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,798

- Price per square foot: $189

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.