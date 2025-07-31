How much house $1 million buys you in Yakima

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Yakima. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1355 Cook Rd, Yakima
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,072
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 1355 Cook Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
131 Latigo Ln, Yakima
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,564
- Price per square foot: $639
- See 131 Latigo Ln, Yakima on Redfin.com
8 N 96th Ave, Yakima
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,564
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 8 N 96th Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
7610 Scenic Dr, Yakima
- Price: $945,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,296
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 7610 Scenic Dr, Yakima on Redfin.com
7200 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima
- Price: $898,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,862
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 7200 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
283 Cook Rd, Yakima
- Price: $879,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 283 Cook Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
6422 Cowiche Canyon Ln, Yakima
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 6422 Cowiche Canyon Ln, Yakima on Redfin.com
190 Shadbolt Rd, Yakima
- Price: $869,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,608
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 190 Shadbolt Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
15700 Tieton Dr, Yakima
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,728
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 15700 Tieton Dr, Yakima on Redfin.com
506 N 62nd Ave, Yakima
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,433
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 506 N 62nd Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
621 Friedline Rd, Yakima
- Price: $850,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 621 Friedline Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
1011 N 42nd Pl, Yakima
- Price: $849,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,728
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 1011 N 42nd Pl, Yakima on Redfin.com
6920 Baggarley Dr, Yakima
- Price: $849,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,941
- Price per square foot: $437
- See 6920 Baggarley Dr, Yakima on Redfin.com
15791 Rutherford Rd, Yakima
- Price: $848,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,952
- Price per square foot: $434
- See 15791 Rutherford Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
3266 Creek Flats Ln, Yakima
- Price: $834,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,134
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 3266 Creek Flats Ln, Yakima on Redfin.com
5 N 80th Ave, Yakima
- Price: $815,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,447
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 5 N 80th Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
300 Coyote Creek Rd, Yakima
- Price: $799,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,082
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 300 Coyote Creek Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
4403 Catalyss Way, Yakima
- Price: $785,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,110
- Price per square foot: $372
- See 4403 Catalyss Way, Yakima on Redfin.com
3134 Stone Rd, Yakima
- Price: $784,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 3134 Stone Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
12312 Nelson Rd, Yakima
- Price: $770,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,804
- Price per square foot: $426
- See 12312 Nelson Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
5902 Glacier Way, Yakima
- Price: $758,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,554
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 5902 Glacier Way, Yakima on Redfin.com
7206 Englewood Ave, Yakima
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,749
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 7206 Englewood Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
15911 Fisk Rd, Yakima
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 15911 Fisk Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
9806 Bittner Rd, Yakima
- Price: $749,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,718
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 9806 Bittner Rd, Yakima on Redfin.com
5310 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima
- Price: $749,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,364
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 5310 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
6805 Oliver Dr, Yakima
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,343
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 6805 Oliver Dr, Yakima on Redfin.com
609 N 58th Ave, Yakima
- Price: $745,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,685
- Price per square foot: $202
- See 609 N 58th Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
4701 Avalanche Ave, Yakima
- Price: $730,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,402
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 4701 Avalanche Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
1208 N 20th Ave, Yakima
- Price: $720,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,447
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 1208 N 20th Ave, Yakima on Redfin.com
541 Basalt Springs Way, Naches
- Price: $719,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,798
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 541 Basalt Springs Way, Naches on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.