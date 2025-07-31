How much house $1 million buys you in Olympia

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Olympia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6753 Bellevista Pl NW, Olympia
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,923
- Price per square foot: $254
5400 Crestview Loop NE, Olympia
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,194
- Price per square foot: $313
6033 Oyster Bay Rd NW, Olympia
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,389
- Price per square foot: $294
8705 Fenwick Loop SE, Olympia
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,308
- Price per square foot: $301
1333 East Bay Dr NE, Olympia
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,245
- Price per square foot: $444
1801 65th Ave SE, Tumwater
- Price: $998,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $328
4615 Herman Rd SE, Olympia
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,509
- Price per square foot: $396
14317 Mima Rd SW, Olympia
- Price: $994,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $331
7842 Delphi Rd SW, Olympia
- Price: $980,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,898
- Price per square foot: $200
10920 Chaucer St SE, Olympia
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- Price per square foot: $357
12430 Brooks St SW, Olympia
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,637
- Price per square foot: $369
4318 118th Ave SW, Olympia
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,967
- Price per square foot: $320
5424 93rd Ave SE, Olympia
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,432
- Price per square foot: $390
9440 Piperhill Dr SE, Olympia
- Price: $949,950
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,666
- Price per square foot: $259
8024 68th Loop SE, Olympia
- Price: $945,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,290
- Price per square foot: $287
2602 Acer Loop SE, Lacey
- Price: $938,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,249
- Price per square foot: $417
4840 Grand Fir Ln NW, Olympia
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,046
- Price per square foot: $452
3048 Steamboat Island Loop NW, Olympia
- Price: $919,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,396
- Price per square foot: $383
6725 Mirror Ct SE, Olympia
- Price: $915,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,775
- Price per square foot: $329
5201 Scott Rd NW, Olympia
- Price: $899,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,942
- Price per square foot: $463
2111 Huntington Loop SE, Olympia
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,731
- Price per square foot: $329
11920 Crockett St SW, Olympia
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,890
- Price per square foot: $475
5210 Scott Rd NW, Olympia
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,810
- Price per square foot: $496
6211 18th Ave SW, Olympia
- Price: $897,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $352
2151 Beverly Beach Dr NW, Olympia
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,713
- Price per square foot: $329
2634 59th Ave NW, Olympia
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,368
- Price per square foot: $377
4545 Steamboat Island Rd NW, Olympia
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,255
- Price per square foot: $396
5020 Gold Ridge Ln SW, Olympia
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,124
- Price per square foot: $421
6036 Troon Ln SE, Olympia
- Price: $889,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,068
- Price per square foot: $289
9504 Maple Beach Ln NW, Olympia
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,860
- Price per square foot: $475
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.