How much house $1 million buys you in Olympia

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Olympia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6753 Bellevista Pl NW, Olympia

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,923

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 6753 Bellevista Pl NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

5400 Crestview Loop NE, Olympia

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,194

- Price per square foot: $313

- See 5400 Crestview Loop NE, Olympia on Redfin.com

6033 Oyster Bay Rd NW, Olympia

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,389

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 6033 Oyster Bay Rd NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

8705 Fenwick Loop SE, Olympia

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,308

- Price per square foot: $301

- See 8705 Fenwick Loop SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

1333 East Bay Dr NE, Olympia

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,245

- Price per square foot: $444

- See 1333 East Bay Dr NE, Olympia on Redfin.com

1801 65th Ave SE, Tumwater

- Price: $998,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,036

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 1801 65th Ave SE, Tumwater on Redfin.com

4615 Herman Rd SE, Olympia

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,509

- Price per square foot: $396

- See 4615 Herman Rd SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

14317 Mima Rd SW, Olympia

- Price: $994,950

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $331

- See 14317 Mima Rd SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

7842 Delphi Rd SW, Olympia

- Price: $980,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,898

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 7842 Delphi Rd SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

10920 Chaucer St SE, Olympia

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- Price per square foot: $357

- See 10920 Chaucer St SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

12430 Brooks St SW, Olympia

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,637

- Price per square foot: $369

- See 12430 Brooks St SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

4318 118th Ave SW, Olympia

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,967

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 4318 118th Ave SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

5424 93rd Ave SE, Olympia

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,432

- Price per square foot: $390

- See 5424 93rd Ave SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

9440 Piperhill Dr SE, Olympia

- Price: $949,950

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,666

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 9440 Piperhill Dr SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

8024 68th Loop SE, Olympia

- Price: $945,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,290

- Price per square foot: $287

- See 8024 68th Loop SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

2602 Acer Loop SE, Lacey

- Price: $938,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,249

- Price per square foot: $417

- See 2602 Acer Loop SE, Lacey on Redfin.com

4840 Grand Fir Ln NW, Olympia

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,046

- Price per square foot: $452

- See 4840 Grand Fir Ln NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

3048 Steamboat Island Loop NW, Olympia

- Price: $919,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,396

- Price per square foot: $383

- See 3048 Steamboat Island Loop NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

6725 Mirror Ct SE, Olympia

- Price: $915,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,775

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 6725 Mirror Ct SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

5201 Scott Rd NW, Olympia

- Price: $899,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,942

- Price per square foot: $463

- See 5201 Scott Rd NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

2111 Huntington Loop SE, Olympia

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,731

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 2111 Huntington Loop SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

11920 Crockett St SW, Olympia

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,890

- Price per square foot: $475

- See 11920 Crockett St SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

5210 Scott Rd NW, Olympia

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,810

- Price per square foot: $496

- See 5210 Scott Rd NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

6211 18th Ave SW, Olympia

- Price: $897,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 6211 18th Ave SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

2151 Beverly Beach Dr NW, Olympia

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,713

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 2151 Beverly Beach Dr NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

2634 59th Ave NW, Olympia

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,368

- Price per square foot: $377

- See 2634 59th Ave NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

4545 Steamboat Island Rd NW, Olympia

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,255

- Price per square foot: $396

- See 4545 Steamboat Island Rd NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

5020 Gold Ridge Ln SW, Olympia

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,124

- Price per square foot: $421

- See 5020 Gold Ridge Ln SW, Olympia on Redfin.com

6036 Troon Ln SE, Olympia

- Price: $889,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,068

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 6036 Troon Ln SE, Olympia on Redfin.com

9504 Maple Beach Ln NW, Olympia

- Price: $885,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,860

- Price per square foot: $475

- See 9504 Maple Beach Ln NW, Olympia on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.