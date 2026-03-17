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How gas prices have changed in Walla Walla in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Walla Walla, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Walla Walla by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.74

--- Washington average: $4.92

- Week change: +$0.32 (+7.2%)

- Year change: +$0.73 (+18.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.51 (6/18/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.12

- Week change: +$0.26 (+4.4%)

- Year change: +$1.65 (+36.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (7/4/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71