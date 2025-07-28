How gas prices have changed in Washington in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Washington. Gas prices are as of July 28.
Washington by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.39
- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
- Year change: +$0.15 (+3.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.55 (6/16/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.04
- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
- Year change: +$0.52 (+11.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.46 (6/30/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Washington
#1. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett: $4.59
#2. Bremerton: $4.48
#3. Tacoma: $4.45
#4. Walla Walla: $4.40
#5. Olympia: $4.39
#6. Longview: $4.36
#7. Vancouver: $4.35
#8. Bellingham: $4.29
#9. Wenatchee: $4.29
#10. Mount Vernon-Anacortes: $4.20
#11. Richland-Kennewick-Pasco: $4.16
#12. Yakima: $4.10
#13. Spokane: $3.93
#14. Clarkson: $3.71
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.70
#2. Oklahoma: $2.72
#3. Louisiana: $2.76
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
Istvan Csak // Shutterstock
#5. Alaska
- Regular gas price: $3.75
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#4. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $3.98
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#3. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.39
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $4.47
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $4.48