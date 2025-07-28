How gas prices have changed in Washington in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Washington. Gas prices are as of July 28.

Washington by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.39

- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

- Year change: +$0.15 (+3.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.55 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.04

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

- Year change: +$0.52 (+11.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.46 (6/30/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Washington

#1. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett: $4.59

#2. Bremerton: $4.48

#3. Tacoma: $4.45

#4. Walla Walla: $4.40

#5. Olympia: $4.39

#6. Longview: $4.36

#7. Vancouver: $4.35

#8. Bellingham: $4.29

#9. Wenatchee: $4.29

#10. Mount Vernon-Anacortes: $4.20

#11. Richland-Kennewick-Pasco: $4.16

#12. Yakima: $4.10

#13. Spokane: $3.93

#14. Clarkson: $3.71

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.70

#2. Oklahoma: $2.72

#3. Louisiana: $2.76

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#5. Alaska

- Regular gas price: $3.75

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $3.98

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.39

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. California

- Regular gas price: $4.47

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.48