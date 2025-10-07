How gas prices have changed in Olympia in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Olympia, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.
Olympia by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.55
--- Washington average: $4.52
- Week change: -$0.04 (-0.9%)
- Year change: +$0.53 (+13.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.57 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.24
- Week change: +$0.05 (+1.0%)
- Year change: +$0.75 (+16.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.53 (6/30/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50
#5. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
#3. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.79
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.90
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.97
