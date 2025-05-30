The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Washington using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Washington set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#15. Kingston Fotualii (IOL)

- National rank: #1,315 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #115

- College: Washington State

- Offers: Washington State, Montana

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

MaverickZ85 // Shutterstock

#14. Darren Schmitt (ATH)

- National rank: #1,293 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #94

- College: Boise State

- Offers: Boise State, California, Arizona, Portland State, Sacramento State

- High school: Evergreen (Vancouver, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Ah Deong Yang (IOL)

- National rank: #1,167 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #97

- College: Washington

- Offers: Washington, Sacramento State

- High school: Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

WoodysPhotos // Shutterstock

#12. Henry Gabalis (ATH)

- National rank: #1,078 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #77

- College: Arizona

- Offers: Arizona, Oregon State, California, Idaho, Montana

- High school: Archbishop Murphy (Everett, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

HY-DP // Shutterstock

#11. Asa Thompson (ATH)

- National rank: #1,003 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #71

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arizona State, Louisville, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico

- High school: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hannah Leigh Barnes // Shutterstock

#10. Terrance Saryon (ATH)

- National rank: #897 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #61

- College: BYU

- Offers: BYU, California, Colorado State, Illinois, Nevada

- High school: Evergreen (Vancouver, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

kuzmaphoto // Shutterstock

#9. Elijah Durr (CB)

- National rank: #890 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #73

- College: Washington

- Offers: Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California

- High school: Mount Tahoma (Tacoma, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Guzel Studio // Shutterstock

#7 (tie). Prin Fox (Edge)

- National rank: #792 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #71

- College: not committed

- Offers: Boston College, Boise State, Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State

- High school: Cashmere (Cashmere, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

zoff // Shutterstock

#7 (tie). Lance McGee (ATH)

- National rank: #792 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #53

- College: not committed

- Offers: San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, Washington State, Oregon State

- High school: Davis (Yakima, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ron Alvey // Shutterstock

#6. Wassie Lugolobi (LB)

- National rank: #733 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #58

- College: Stanford

- Offers: Stanford, Washington, Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville

- High school: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fabricio Barili // Shutterstock

#5. Jack Sievers (TE)

- National rank: #718 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: not committed

- Offers: San Diego State, Minnesota, Boise State, Wisconsin, Air Force

- High school: Archbishop Murphy (Everett, WA)

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2025 recruits from Oklahoma using data from 247Sports. (Stuart Monk // Shutterstock/Stuart Monk // Shutterstock)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#4. Ramzak Fruean (LB)

- National rank: #611 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #48

- College: not committed

- Offers: Washington, BYU, UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona State

- High school: Bethel (Spanaway, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#3. Fameitau Siale (Edge)

- National rank: #531 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #48

- College: not committed

- Offers: California, Washington, Michigan State, Arizona State, Florida State

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bobby Stevens Photo // Shutterstock

#2. David Schwerzel (DL)

- National rank: #449 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #51

- College: not committed

- Offers: UCLA, Stanford, Michigan State, Washington, California

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

aspen rock // Shutterstock

#1. Derek Colman-Brusa (Edge)

- National rank: #162 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #19

- College: Washington

- Offers: Washington, BYU, California, Colorado, Duke

- High school: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, WA)