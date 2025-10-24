Healthier Together: The trick to enjoying Halloween treats

With Halloween just around the corner, parents are being reminded of the potential health impacts of excessive sugar consumption on their children.

Dr. Chris Damman, a gastroenterologist at UW Med, warns that while Halloween is a time for indulgence, the high sugar intake from candy can lead to inflammation and stress on the pancreas.

“Sugar will grow some more inflammatory bugs, not just in your gut but in the body as well,” said Damman, who also has a focus on nutrition.

Dr. Damman explains that chronic elevation of insulin due to excessive sugar can put a load on the pancreas and impact other cells throughout the body.

Despite the risks, Damman acknowledges that Halloween is a time for kids to enjoy themselves and suggests moderation rather than a complete ban on sweets.

He advises incorporating healthier foods with candy.

“Having a peanut butter cup and in the next mouthful having some carrots or apple will actually will mitigate that blood sugar spike.”

Dr. Damman also suggests that allowing children some freedom to indulge can help them learn to self-regulate their sugar intake.

He also stresses that not all candy is the same.

“Things with nuts in them is generally going to be better, a nut is a whole food, so a whole food incorporated into a candy is better.”

As Halloween approaches, Dr. Damman’s advice highlights the importance of balancing indulgence with healthy habits to ensure children’s well-being.

“Kids are going to want to enjoy and being part of Halloween is actually being a little indulgent having some chocolate, candy things that do have high sugar. In our households we don’t put a moratorium on sugar we help the kids learn, how to moderate their sugar intake.”

©2025 Cox Media Group