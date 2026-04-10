Healthier Together: Don’t ignore thyroid health

Small changes in health could signal thyroid issues. Approximately 20 million Americans have thyroid disease.

The thyroid is a key gland in the body that regulates metabolism and vital organ functions, but often goes undetected.

Health experts are urging individuals to monitor subtle physical changes in their health to ensure their thyroid is working properly. They are also urging women to take those issues seriously, as women are five to eight times more likely than men to experience these hormonal imbalances, according to medical experts.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck that produces hormones essential for regulating weight, energy levels and body temperature. While often overlooked, the gland is part of the endocrine system and influences the heart, bones and central nervous system.

Thyroid malfunctions generally fall into two categories: hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurs when the gland does not produce enough hormones, leading to fatigue, weight gain, depression, dry skin and sensitivity to cold. Conversely, hyperthyroidism involves the overproduction of hormones, which can cause rapid heartbeat, anxiety, insomnia, weight loss and heat sensitivity.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, the Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield, noted that thyroid issues can begin as early as age 35.

Many people remain unaware of their condition despite its significant impact on health.

“The thyroid is part of your endocrine system and makes a number of your organ systems function, heart, bones, your gastrointestinal tract, the central nervous system, and the autonomic nervous system,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

The gland serves as a primary regulator for how the body thinks and feels. Dr. Saint Clair described to KIRO 7 the physical characteristics and role of the organ.

“Your thyroid gland is found in your neck, it’s not very big, it’s kind of shaped like a butterfly, and its main purpose is to produce thyroid hormone, which does lots of things,” she said.

Symptoms of thyroid disease can be subtle and may persist for an extended period before a patient seeks medical attention. The doctor advised patients to look for clusters of changes rather than isolated incidents.

“You don’t want to go chasing every single thing you feel; however, when you notice a shift in what’s going on in a couple of different symptoms, a couple of different ways in your body that could be a sign there’s a subtle imbalance,” according to the doctor.

Because thyroid function is not part of a routine medical check, patients must often initiate the conversation with their doctors.

“While we don’t routinely check thyroid function, a reason to talk about it with your provider and even have testing is usually going to be based on symptoms you’re experiencing that are new,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

Beyond medical intervention, thyroid health can be supported through a healthy diet and by limiting exposure to certain environmental toxins.

If symptoms are present, health care providers can perform a blood test to screen for imbalances. Available treatments include hormone replacement therapy or surgery, and some doctors may recommend specific supplements to maintain proper function.

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