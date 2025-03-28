Healthier Together: Food as medicine

SEATTLE, Wash. — Could food be the fix that you need for general health and sickness? ‘Food as Medicine’ is a growing trend that’s being analyzed by medical professionals. In this week’s Healthier Together we’re hearing from the Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield on the idea that what you eat can ward off illness.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair says the issue of diet and health has been with us for decades.

“A lot of the poor health problems that we experience as Americans are rooted in oftentimes not having an adequate diet,” Dr. Saint Clair says.

Dr. Saint Clair has always advocated for healthy diets, with nutritious fruits and vegetables, but she also knows and admits that not everyone can access that.

“What that really translates to is a lot of chronic conditions,” Dr. Saint Clair tells KIRO 7.

The doctor says a simple, healthy diet can prevent nearly 80 percent of premature heart disease and stroke. She also says diet is key for preventing obesity, and it helps boost the body’s immune system while also preventing inflammation. She knows that severe inflammation is linked to heart disease.

“Foods that are ultra-processed or what we get from fast foods have a lot of different additives and chemical things that I just like to call fake food, and those things specifically cause inflammation,” Dr. Saint Clair says.

Dr. Saint Clair says prescribing yourself produce when you’re sick can help with healing. Washington State’s Department of Health agrees and has a program to prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients who are food insecure, receiving $250-$500 over six months for healthy foods.

The doctor also knows that change can be difficult, but even small changes ramping up to larger ones can have an impact.

“It doesn’t really take very long of a lifestyle change for most people to feel a difference,” Dr. Saint Clair says.

The Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University has found that 49 percent of adults with serious medical conditions who had 10 medically tailored meals per week for an average of 9 months a year were 49 percent less likely to be admitted to the hospital. Those adults saw a 16 percent reduction in health care costs.

The doctor knows that many cancer patients have often had tailored medical diets to help with their treatment.

“People experiencing cancer and going through treatment should always meet with a nutritionist and talk about a targeted diet that can specifically help them.” She also says many insurance plans can help people consult a nutritionist, whether they are sick or not.





