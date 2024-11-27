Healthier Together: Family Caregiving Month

SEATTLE, Wash. — November is Family Caregiving Month. It focuses on the people who are often overlooked when it comes to medical care: the family members who are taking care of a sick relative.

“We all know that there’s a gap in what’s available for caring for a loved one with significant needs,” Dr. Nicole Saint Clair –the Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield told KIRO 7.

Dr. Saint Clair knows that many people are caregivers, but others around them don’t know it.

“We know that 45 million Americans right now are serving as a primary caregiver,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

A family caregiver often works in anonymity, without pay or recognition. An AARP Survey found that 67% of adult caregivers struggled to balance work and care. Roughly 27% had to switch to part-time work to manage -- often providing 20 hours of care to their loved one weekly. AARP estimates by 2030 people needing care will surpass the number of available caregivers.

Indira Venkat, AARP’s Vice President of Research recently spoke to CBS News and gave some perspective on the issue of family caregiving.

“What we are seeing is the number of adults turning 65 is at the highest level,” Venkat said. “The pool of adults that are going to need caregiving is growing at a much faster pace than available caregivers.”

Dr. Saint Clair said she knows caregiving can be isolating, but she also hopes that November, Family Caregivers Month, can serve to highlight the people who give up parts of their lives to care for a loved one. She says if you’re just starting to take care of someone, creating a network is key. She also says if your family member has a specific condition, reach out to medical groups like the American Heart Association, or Diabetes Association.

Dr. Saint Clair also stresses that some family caregivers may also be eligible for palliative care, a field of medicine focused on providing support and comfort for those going through a severe illness.

“Even if it’s not life-threatening, just very significant, palliative care could be available to the caregiver,” she told KIRO 7.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services website has a list of agencies that can help family caregivers, and the agency makes it clear that support is a phone call away.

Dr. Saint Clair says tapping into and creating a team of care is critical for anyone who may be a caregiver, but also may need a break.

“It’s important to seek out your base of support,” she told KIRO 7. “I think everyone who is going to be providing significant caregiving needs should understand that they will not be able to do everything alone.”

©2024 Cox Media Group