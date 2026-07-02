Flavored noodles linked to more than 100 salmonella infections in Europe

GENEVA — European food safety and health officials have reported an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to flavored-noodle products involving 106 confirmed cases — mostly among children and young adults — in 14 countries.

The cases were first reported in November and at least 49 people needed hospital treatment, food safety agency EFSA and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in separate statements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Flavored noodle products are the most likely source of an ongoing multi-country outbreak of infections, with evidence linking the cases to items from the same brand,” the agencies said.

They did not specify the vendor, but said cases linked to the salmonella Stanley strain were connected to a producer in Ukraine.

Reeva Foods, in a statement last week, cited an “alleged detection” of salmonella Stanley in a specific batch of its instant noodles distributed in the Baltic market and produced by Euro Food Service, a Ukrainian manufacturer of Reeva products.

The company said it had launched an internal probe and withdrew the batches. It said it has taken steps including independent laboratory testing, regulatory audits, environmental monitoring and additional preventive measures as a result.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority," Reeva said. It said it was cooperating with authorities.

The European authorities said cases have been reported in Austria, Britain, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

They cited microbiological evidence that showed an outbreak strain detected in Germany and Lithuania in chicken-flavored and hot-chicken-flavored noodle products. They said further investigation was needed.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weaker immune systems.

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