Gets Real: New CDC study shows Hispanic/Latino people make up nearly 1/3 of every new HIV case in US

SEATTLE — A recent study from the CDC shared some alarming details about HIV cases across the United States and it’s impacting one community especially hard. According to that study from 2022, Hispanic/Latino people make up 31% of new cases and those impacts are directly felt in Western Washington.

Edgar Longoria, Executive Director of Entre Hermanos which is a nonprofit that helps out the Latino LGBTQIA community, says those numbers are shocking.

“It’s a really high rate for our community,” Longoria said.

Entre Hermanos shared a video testimonial with KIRO7 with one of the people they serve who is now part of the organization. Amerique Josephine Gervasi Mendez, who is HIV positive, shared what it was like when she found out her diagnosis.

“And the first thing they told me was, do you have treatment because I could die,” Mendez said.

Longoria says the group specializes in helping those with an HIV diagnosis, other medical issues, and even housing. He says annually they provide around 1300 HIV tests and exams every year. He says they also have support groups for those recently diagnosed with the disease on how they can continue to live a great life.

“We have people with lived experience that work at Entre Hermanos. People who have navigated the same barriers and challenges and share the same culture,” Longoria said.

With all of that being said, the services the group provides does require funding. On October 26th, the group held their 16th annual Dia De Muertos Gala in Seattle; a fundraiser that not only helps raise money for them to continue their work but also a way to celebrate their Latino LGBTQIA history.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity to bring our community champions together and to celebrate,” Longoria said.

And those who have relied on those services like Mendez would argue those services are life-saving.

“Or simply, I think I would have died,” Mendez said.

Although there is more work and research to go when it comes to HIV, groups like Entre Hermanos argue it’s vital to keep the conversation going.

“How do they talk about their status. How do they bring that up early not only to protect themselves, but also to protect their partners,” Longoria said.

For more information on HIV or groups like Entres Hermanos, click here.

