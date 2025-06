SEATTLE — A free event featuring six hot air balloons is planned for Sunday evening at Seattle Center.

The event that starts at 5 p.m. will feature 100-foot-tall hot air balloons that will be released at dusk at the International Fountain Mall.

Event goers can claim their viewing spot at 7:30 p.m. before the event officially begins at 9:00 pm.

