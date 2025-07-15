Deputies: Suspect rams ATM with stolen truck outfitted with makeshift harpoon

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — The Island County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say used a stolen pickup truck and a makeshift harpoon to try and steal from an ATM.

Deputies say the incident happened just after 5 a.m. on July 11 at the Wells Fargo ATM on NW Birch Street.

According to deputies, the suspect rammed the ATM with a stolen F250 pickup that they had outfitted with a makeshift harpoon that was on the trailer hitch.

The truck had been stolen from a parking lot near the Island County Courthouse.

Deputies said the suspect wasn’t able to get the ATM open when they rammed into it, so they tried to pry it open with a crowbar. That didn’t work, either.

The damage to the ATM is estimated at $130,000. The damage to the truck, which was later found abandoned off Ebey Road, is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Coupeville Marshal’s Office via the ICOM dispatch center at 360-679-9567 or via e-mail at tips@islandcountywa.gov. Reference case number 25-I10451.

