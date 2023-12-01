Deputies say 66-year-old Port Orchard man strangled woman after offering place to stay

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Port Orchard man after a woman was found dead in his apartment back in August.

Officials say that the 43-year-old victim was living with the suspect, who told detectives he had offered her a place to stay.

He claimed that the woman died of an overdose, however, an autopsy revealed that she had been strangled.

The case has since been turned over to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

