Some national food chains offering Black Friday deals

Several national food chains are getting in on the Black Friday deals this year:

Baskin-Robbins

The ice cream chain is offering deals all weekend long.

On Friday, November 28, you can buy one frozen beverage and get one for 50 percent off.

On Saturday, you get $5 off an order of $20 or more.

On Sunday, you can buy one sundae and get another 50 percent off.

On Cyber Monday, December 1, there’s a buy-one-get-one-free deal on scoops.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders placed through the Chipotle app and chipotle.com from Friday, November 28, through Monday, December 1. Use the code “CYBER25” to claim the deal.

KFC

KFC is bringing back its Personal Pot Pies for $4.99. The deal provides, the brand says, a “warm, flaky bite of self-care” amid a very busy shopping day.

Panera

From November 20 through December 31, Panera is offering a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased at PaneraBread.com, in the Panera app, or in a cafe. The bonus cards are valid only in January 2026.

Pizza Hut

The pizza chain is offering 20 Lil’ Wings for $10 every Wednesday through the end of the year.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table is offering its loyalty members $10 off orders of $50, $15 off $75, or $20 off $100. The offer is valid at participating locations for carry-out and delivery only on November 28.

Wendy’s

The fast food chain “will honor the viral 6 7 joke on Black Friday” by offering 67-cent Frosty treats.

