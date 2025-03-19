Some Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s frozen meals recalled for ‘wood-like’ material

Nestlé USA says it’s recalling some of its Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals because they may contain a wood-like material.
The company says several consumers contacted them about the issue, including one that nearly choked.
What’s being recalled?
Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli
Batch Numbers and Best Before Dates: 4261595912 - OCT2025 4283595912 - NOV2025 4356595912 - JAN2026 5018595912 - FEB2026 5038595912 - MAR2026
Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Batch Numbers and Best Before Dates: 4311595912 - DEC2025 5002595912 - FEB2026 5037595912 - MAR2026 5064595912 - APR2026
Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
Batch Numbers and Best Before Dates: 4214595511 - SEPT2025
STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna
Batch Numbers and Best Before Dates: 4262595915 - OCT2025 4351595915 - JAN2026 5051595915 - MAR2026 5052595915 - MAR2026
Consumers who purchased these meals are asked not to eat them and instead return them for a full refund.
What’s the company saying?
“We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it,” Nestlé USA said in a news release about the recall.
The company says it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on the recall.
