CenturyLink launches outages reimbursement program for customers

CenturyLink launched a new program for customers who lose service for more than 24 hours or experience significant interruptions.

The company is calling it the “Automated Credits” Program.

Customers will get a prorated daily credit for outages or service quality issues. If a credit is not applied, CenturyLink says it will double the amount manually.

Customers who believe they did not receive a credit can call 1 (800) 244-1111.

“CenturyLink is dedicated to improving service reliability and safeguarding critical infrastructure in the state,” it shared in a news release.

The company says it is partnering with law enforcement and policymakers to reduce copper theft— an issue it says has caused problems for some customers.

“We take service reliability seriously and our priority is keeping our customers connected,” said Alexis Goodrich, vice president of network implementation at CenturyLink. “When service is disrupted, whether by technical issues or criminal acts like copper theft, we act quickly to restore the customer’s connection.”

Nearly 100 people have reached out to KIRO 7 News with CenturyLink issues this year.

A KIRO 7 investigation found that the company was responsible for more than 37,000 violations in the telecommunications industry in Washington. We were able to help two families find answers who had been dealing with issues with their landlines and internet service for months. You can read more about the investigation here.

