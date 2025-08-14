AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 in a massive settlement. Here’s how to file a claim.

Millions of AT&T customers can now file claims in a legal settlement related to two data breaches— 73,000,000 to be exact.

A federal judge made a ruling in the $177 million legal settlement earlier this month.

There will be a final approval hearing on December 3, but customers can start the claims process now.

Kroll Settlement Administration is sending out notices to impacted customers through email. Look for one from the domain attsettlement@e.emailksa.com. If you are not sure if you qualify, you can call (833) 890-4930 with questions.

People whose data was exposed in the breach announced in March 2024 are eligible for up to $5,000.

The second breach in July 2024? Those customers are eligible for up to $2,500.

If your information was part of both breaches, you could get up to the full $7,500.

All claims must be filed by November 18.

It could take time until you see the funds because the settlement still needs to be approved.

You can file your claim by clicking here.

Data breaches often involve personal information such as your name, address, phone number, and sometimes sensitive information like credit card numbers and social security numbers, and passwords.

Here are some things you can do to protect yourself:

Create strong and unique passwords using numbers and symbols.

Avoid using birthdays and phone numbers for passwords.

Enable two-factor authentication when possible.

