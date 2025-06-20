16 billion Google, Apple, Meta passwords leaked: What you need to know

You may want to update your passwords. About 16 billion were leaked in a massive data breach, according to a report from Cybernews.

They’re an independent media company that focuses on cybersecurity.

The site says it includes Apple, Google, Facebook, and other major platforms.

Cybernews calls it “one of the largest data breaches in history.”

The site says 30 databases were stolen— including social media, VPN logins, corporate, and development platforms.

According to the researchers at Cybernews, credential leaks at this scale are fuel for phishing campaigns, account takeovers, ransomware intrusions, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks.

The site did not say who was behind the breach.

Here’s what you can do right now to protect yourself:

Reset your passwords just in case. Better safe than sorry.

Select strong, unique passwords that are not reused across multiple platforms

Make sure passwords include special characters, numbers, and are case sensitive

Enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible

Closely monitor your accounts

Contact customer support in case of any suspicious activity

