College football is preparing to kick off the season

The pageantry and passion of college football is back, and campuses across the country will be rowdy this weekend as the season kicks off.

Athletes will spend the next five months vying for the ultimate prize— becoming a national champion.

At the University of Washington, the Huskies are hoping for some of that same magic they had against Michigan last season—beating them 27 to 17.

It was a marquee win against the then-reigning national champs. But, from there the Huskies dropped five of their last seven to finish 6-7, which has Head Coach Jedd Fisch eager to get going.

This season, they’re starting with Colorado State.

“We’re excited about it. We’ve practiced very well. We’ve worked very hard this offseason, this summer, this fall, to work at having 12 shots at achieving our goals and dreams,” he said.

In Pullman, the Washington State University Cougars are coming off an 8-5 season. Quarterback John Mateer transferred to the University of Oklahoma after last season.

The Cougs are hosting Idaho to open things up under first-year Head Coach Jimmy Rogers. He’s fresh off two successful seasons at South Dakota State, including an FCS National Championship two years ago.

“For us, collectively, this is a new staff and a new roster…an opportunity to showcase what we’re about. So, they’re all important to me in that sense,” Rogers said.

Some other big matchups on Saturday’s schedule include Arch Manning and top-ranked Texas, visiting number 3 Ohio State.

Also, a battle of the Tigers— LSU and Clemson – In a top-10* battle from Death Valley.

Plus, number 2-ranked Penn State is hosting Nevada in Happy Valley. It’s a game you can see on KIRO 7 News.

