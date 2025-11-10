Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Novembers in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. November 2000 (tie)

- Average temperature: 32.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26°F

- Total precipitation: 3.02"

#9. November 1993 (tie)

- Average temperature: 32.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 41.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.35"

#9. November 1940 (tie)

- Average temperature: 32.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.73"

#8. November 1935

- Average temperature: 32.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 25.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.6"

#7. November 1961

- Average temperature: 32.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.75"

#6. November 2022

- Average temperature: 32.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.9°F

- Total precipitation: 6.13"

#5. November 1916

- Average temperature: 31.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.4°F

- Total precipitation: 5.15"

#4. November 1978

- Average temperature: 31.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.4"

#3. November 1955

- Average temperature: 29.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 35.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 23.5°F

- Total precipitation: 8.99"

#2. November 1896

- Average temperature: 29.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 35.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 23.4°F

- Total precipitation: 11.03"

#1. November 1985

- Average temperature: 24.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 31.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.5°F

- Total precipitation: 4.59"