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Coldest Mays in Washington since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Mays in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. May 1896

- Average temperature: 48.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 58.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.9°F

- Total precipitation: 3.46"

#8. May 1974 (tie)

- Average temperature: 48.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 58.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38°F

- Total precipitation: 2.7"

#8. May 1962 (tie)

- Average temperature: 48.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 57.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.95"

#5. May 1996 (tie)

- Average temperature: 48.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 58°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.5"

#5. May 1984 (tie)

- Average temperature: 48.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 58.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38°F

- Total precipitation: 4.31"

#5. May 1920 (tie)

- Average temperature: 48.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 60.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.56"

#4. May 1916

- Average temperature: 48.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 59°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.32"

#3. May 1933

- Average temperature: 47.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 57.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.08"

#2. May 1955

- Average temperature: 47.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 58.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.87"

#1. May 1899

- Average temperature: 47.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 58.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.85"