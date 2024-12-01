Coast Guard and Good Samaritans searching for 5 people after fishing boat capsizes in Alaska

POINT COUVERDEN, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching alongside Good Samaritans for five people from a fishing boat that capsized in cold seas near Point Couverden, southwest of Alaska’s capital of Juneau.

The USCG announced the search Sunday morning, adding that responders could face tough conditions due to a winter storm warning.

Local weather conditions consist of heavy snow, winds up to 45-60 mph, and 6-foot seas.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders first received a Mayday call at 12:10 a.m. from the crew aboard the fishing vessel Wind Walker, reporting they were overturning.

Bystanders familiar with the crew reportedly informed the USCG that five people were on board, but the USCG reminded people that the number is subject to change pending new information.

The watchstanders then attempted to gather additional information but received no response. They did receive an emergency position-indicating radio beacon alert registered to the vessel originating just south of Point Couverden in Icy Strait.

According to the USCG, “Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau to search the area. The ferry vessel AMHS Hubbard overheard the broadcast and offered to assist, arriving on scene first.”

As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, the crew has yet to be found, but seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights were located in the water in the search area.

Anyone with information about this situation should contact Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska at 907-463-2980.





