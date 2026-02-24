Cities with the most expensive homes in the Walla Walla metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Walla Walla metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#6. Waitsburg, WA
- Typical home value: $358,910
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +29.3%
#5. College Place, WA
- Typical home value: $394,084
- 1-year price change: +0.6%
- 5-year price change: +29.5%
#4. Walla Walla, WA
- Typical home value: $400,990
- 1-year price change: +2.0%
- 5-year price change: +35.3%
#3. Prescott, WA
- Typical home value: $413,870
- 1-year price change: +2.3%
- 5-year price change: +34.1%
#2. Burbank, WA
- Typical home value: $459,733
- 1-year price change: +1.1%
- 5-year price change: +37.0%
#1. Touchet, WA
- Typical home value: $569,914
- 1-year price change: -1.0%
- 5-year price change: +39.8%