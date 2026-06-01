Burn ban underway in this part of Pierce County

The annual burn ban in unincorporated Pierce County starts on Monday, June 1, and will stay in effect until further notice.

“We are heading into a hotter, drier summer, and that significantly raises the risk of wildfire across our communities,” said Pierce County Fire Marshal Ken Rice. “When vegetation is dry, it only takes a spark to start a fire that can grow rapidly and threaten homes and lives.”

“Even small, seemingly manageable fires can get out of hand in seconds under these conditions,” Rice added. “The burn ban is a critical step we take every year to reduce that risk, prevent avoidable emergencies, and help protect both residents and first responders.”

The stage 1 burn ban prohibits land-clearing fires and burning yard debris. If you live in unincorporated Pierce County, you should use alternatives like composting.

Barbecues and small recreational fires in approved fire pits on private property or in designated campgrounds are still allowed when safety guidelines are followed.

If you get caught violating the burn ban, you could get a citation or a fine.

“If fire crews respond to an illegal fire, the responsible party may be billed for the full cost of emergency response, which can be significant given the resources required to protect life and property,” according to Pierce County officials.

The burn ban does not apply to legal fireworks used during approved discharge periods in unincorporated Pierce County. Learn more at PierceCountyWa.gov/Fireworks

Residents with approved Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permits or properties under DNR jurisdiction should call 1-800-323-BURN before burning.

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