BMW recalls 200,000 cars over risk of overheating and catching fire

NATIONAL — BMW is recalling approximately 200,000 cars because they could catch fire.

The company is recalling several BMW cars after a starter switch malfunction.

If the starter switch is corroded, it could cause the car to overheat, short-circuit, and catch fire, according to the car manufacturer.

This can even happen when the car is not in use.

Some models of the Toyota Supra, which BMW manufactured, could also be affected.

So far, 10 car models that are part of the recall:

2019-2022 BMW Z4

2019-2021 BMW 330i

2020-2022 BMW X3

2020-2022 BMW X4

2020-2022 BMW 530i

2021-2022 BMW 430i standard and convertible

2022 BMW 230i

2020 - 2022 Toyota Supra

BMW is offering to replace the starters for free.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified on Nov. 14 with a letter in the mail detailing a possible schedule for replacement.

A second letter will confirm that the parts are available.

If you own one of these cars, you can call BMW for recall information at 1-800-525-7417. BMW for recall information at 1-800-525-7417.

