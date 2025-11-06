Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Seattle Seahawks have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Seattle Seahawks history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Seattle Seahawks history.

#10. Seattle Seahawks @ Cleveland Browns

- Date: Oct 13, 2019

- Final score: 32-28

- Largest deficit: 14

#9. Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Date: Nov 3, 2019

- Final score: 40-34

- Largest deficit: 14

#8. Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets

- Date: Dec 1, 2024

- Final score: 26-21

- Largest deficit: 14

#7. Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

- Date: Jan 18, 2015

- Final score: 28-22

- Largest deficit: 16

#6. Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions

- Date: Nov 8, 2009

- Final score: 32-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#5. Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans

- Date: Sep 29, 2013

- Final score: 23-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#4. Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

- Date: Nov 8, 1981

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#3. Seattle Seahawks @ Oakland Raiders

- Date: Dec 14, 1997

- Final score: 22-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#2. Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos

- Date: Dec 10, 1995

- Final score: 31-27

- Largest deficit: 20

#1. Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Date: Nov 3, 2013

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 21