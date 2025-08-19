Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Washington using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. Kirkland Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 666 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Evergreen Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 804 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Odle Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 919 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Narrows View Intermediate School
- School grades: 5-7
- Location: University Place School District, WA
- Enrollment: 696 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Northstar Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 89 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Environmental & Adventure School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 142 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Northshore Family Partnership
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Northshore School District, WA
- Enrollment: 195 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Timberline Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 741 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. International Community School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 406 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. International School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 597 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+