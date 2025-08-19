Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Washington using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. Kirkland Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 666 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Evergreen Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 804 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Odle Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 919 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Narrows View Intermediate School

- School grades: 5-7

- Location: University Place School District, WA

- Enrollment: 696 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Northstar Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 89 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Environmental & Adventure School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 142 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Northshore Family Partnership

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Northshore School District, WA

- Enrollment: 195 (not available student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Timberline Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 741 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. International Community School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 406 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. International School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 597 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+