Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#15. Providence Classical Christian School
- Location: Bothell, WA
- Enrollment: 162 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#14. Cedar Park Christian School - Bothell Campus
- Location: Bothell, WA
- Enrollment: 1,000 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Gateway Christian Schools - Crosspoint
- Location: Bremerton, WA
- Enrollment: 340 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#12. Woodinville Montessori School
- Location: Bothell, WA
- Enrollment: 460 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#11. Seattle Christian School
- Location: Seatac, WA
- Enrollment: 509 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#10. Rainier Christian Schools
- Location: Renton, WA
- Enrollment: 355 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Concordia Christian Academy
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 223 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Shoreline Christian School
- Location: Shoreline, WA
- Enrollment: 262 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Life Christian Academy
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 698 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. King's Schools
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 1,346 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Pacific Christian Academy
- Location: Federal Way, WA
- Enrollment: 325 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. The Bush School
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 749 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Charles Wright Academy
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 568 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Bear Creek School
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Enrollment: 916 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Annie Wright Schools
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 899 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+