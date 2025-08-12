Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#15. Providence Classical Christian School

- Location: Bothell, WA

- Enrollment: 162 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Cedar Park Christian School - Bothell Campus

- Location: Bothell, WA

- Enrollment: 1,000 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Gateway Christian Schools - Crosspoint

- Location: Bremerton, WA

- Enrollment: 340 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Woodinville Montessori School

- Location: Bothell, WA

- Enrollment: 460 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Seattle Christian School

- Location: Seatac, WA

- Enrollment: 509 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Rainier Christian Schools

- Location: Renton, WA

- Enrollment: 355 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Concordia Christian Academy

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 223 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Shoreline Christian School

- Location: Shoreline, WA

- Enrollment: 262 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Life Christian Academy

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 698 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. King's Schools

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 1,346 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Pacific Christian Academy

- Location: Federal Way, WA

- Enrollment: 325 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. The Bush School

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 749 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Charles Wright Academy

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 568 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Bear Creek School

- Location: Redmond, WA

- Enrollment: 916 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Annie Wright Schools

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 899 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+