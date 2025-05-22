Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Auburn Adventist Academy

- Location: Auburn, WA

- Enrollment: 260 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Kennedy Catholic High School

- Location: Burien, WA

- Enrollment: 861 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. King's Schools

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 1,346 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Pacific Christian Academy

- Location: Federal Way, WA

- Enrollment: 325 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Archbishop Murphy High School

- Location: Everett, WA

- Enrollment: 432 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Bellarmine Preparatory School

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 897 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Holy Names Academy

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. West Sound Academy

- Location: Poulsbo, WA

- Enrollment: 87 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Hyla School

- Location: Bainbridge Island, WA

- Enrollment: 108 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Bishop Blanchet High School

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 854 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Northwest Yeshiva High School

- Location: Mercer Island, WA

- Enrollment: 65 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Northwest Yeshiva High School

#14. Washington Preparatory School

- Location: Bothell, WA

- Enrollment: 70 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart

- Location: Bellevue, WA

- Enrollment: 300 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Eastside Catholic School

- Location: Sammamish, WA

- Enrollment: 825 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Seattle Preparatory School

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 720 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. The Northwest School

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 452 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. The Bush School

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 735 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Charles Wright Academy

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 575 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Seattle Academy

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 1,255 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. The Bear Creek School

- Location: Redmond, WA

- Enrollment: 916 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. UPrep

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 703 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Annie Wright Schools

- Location: Tacoma, WA

- Enrollment: 815 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Lakeside School

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Enrollment: 876 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Lakeside School

#2. Eastside Preparatory School

- Location: Kirkland, WA

- Enrollment: 516 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Overlake School

- Location: Redmond, WA

- Enrollment: 554 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+