Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Auburn Adventist Academy
- Location: Auburn, WA
- Enrollment: 260 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Kennedy Catholic High School
- Location: Burien, WA
- Enrollment: 861 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. King's Schools
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 1,346 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Pacific Christian Academy
- Location: Federal Way, WA
- Enrollment: 325 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Archbishop Murphy High School
- Location: Everett, WA
- Enrollment: 432 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Bellarmine Preparatory School
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 897 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Holy Names Academy
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. West Sound Academy
- Location: Poulsbo, WA
- Enrollment: 87 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Hyla School
- Location: Bainbridge Island, WA
- Enrollment: 108 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Bishop Blanchet High School
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 854 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Northwest Yeshiva High School
- Location: Mercer Island, WA
- Enrollment: 65 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Washington Preparatory School
- Location: Bothell, WA
- Enrollment: 70 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
- Location: Bellevue, WA
- Enrollment: 300 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Eastside Catholic School
- Location: Sammamish, WA
- Enrollment: 825 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Seattle Preparatory School
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 720 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. The Northwest School
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 452 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. The Bush School
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 735 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Charles Wright Academy
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 575 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Seattle Academy
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 1,255 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. The Bear Creek School
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Enrollment: 916 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. UPrep
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 703 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Annie Wright Schools
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Enrollment: 815 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Lakeside School
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Enrollment: 876 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Eastside Preparatory School
- Location: Kirkland, WA
- Enrollment: 516 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. The Overlake School
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Enrollment: 554 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+