Best county to raise a family in every state

Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States' counties—also called boroughs or parishes in certain states—date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

Location is everything for couples looking to find a home to raise a family, including their chosen county. Counties provide essential services, such as health care, education, law enforcement, infrastructure, elections, veteran services, and economic development. That said, not all counties are the same—each state dictates what services counties must, may, and cannot provide.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in every state using Niche 2025 rankings. Niche ranks counties by various factors, including income, housing, and public schools. More details on their methodology can be found here.

The United States has 3,144 counties, but not all states are divided equally. Texas has the most counties of any state, with 254. On the other end of the spectrum, Delaware has the fewest counties, with just three total.

Most counties also grow from year to year. In 2024, nearly 2 in 3 counties grew, vast counties, according to the Census Bureau. California has four of the top 10 most populous counties in the U.S., while Texas has four of the top 10 fastest-growing.

These 50 U.S. counties are the best places to raise a family. This list represents a broad spectrum of what the country offers from east to west and north to south. Whether you're looking for coastal living, bustling cities, mountainous terrain, or quintessential Main Streets, your family will find the perfect forever home in one of these places.

Alabama: Madison County

- Population: 397,135

- Median household income: $83,528

Located in the scenic Tennessee Valley, Madison County, Alabama, offers affordable housing, and about 7 in 10 residents own their homes. In addition to the many family-friendly recreational activities provided by its access to the Tennessee River, including picnics, camping, and hiking, Madison County also has the world's largest space museum, The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Alaska: Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Population: 59,843

- Median household income: $77,722

Outdoor recreation abounds on land and sea in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, which covers over 24,752 square miles across Cook Inlet. It's one of Alaska's most affordable places to live, with single-family homes priced about 14% lower than the state average and 22% lower than in Anchorage, which is located northeast of the borough. Families are flocking to the area, as the borough's population—particularly children and young adults—has grown faster than the state's.

Arizona: Greenlee County

- Population: 9,452

- Median household income: $75,239

Arizona's second-smallest county by area, Greenlee County, is nearly 1,850 square miles along the New Mexico border. While the county is known for copper mining, it also has a diverse geography. The southern area is part of the Upper Sonoran Desert, and the northern part belongs to the Apache National Forest, which provides a wealth of recreational opportunities, including hiking, biking, and fishing.

Arkansas: Benton County

- Population: 294,541

- Median household income: $89,879

With a median household income higher than the national average and affordable homes, Benton County, Arkansas, is a great place to call home. The city of Bentonville prides itself on being the mountain biking capital of the world. Still, there are a variety of outdoor activities perfect for the whole family, including scenic walking trails and local caves.

California: Orange County

- Population: 3,164,063

- Median household income: $113,702

Beaches, mountains, and Disneyland—and that's just the start. Orange County has it all, from world-class surfing at Huntington Beach to fantastic food options in Anaheim and Santa Ana. With an average of 21 rainy days a year, the county's Mediterranean climate attracts many families who enjoy the area's warm summers and mild winters. Orange County also values its schools, spending 62% of property tax dollars on education, compared to the state average of 55%.

Colorado: Boulder County

- Population: 328,317

- Median household income: $102,772

Located just an hour from Denver, Boulder County is an outdoor lover's playground on the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. Over 1 in 5 acres of land in the county is dedicated to open space. Residents of Boulder County also care about their health—Boulder and Longmont host major farmers' markets eight months of the year, and several natural and organic products manufacturers have their headquarters in the area.

Connecticut: Fairfield County

- Population: 956,446

- Median household income: $101,194

Known as the Gold Coast, Fairfield County is home to several of the state's most affluent communities, including New Canaan and Darien. Though several films focusing on disillusionment about the American dream were filmed in Fairfield County, including "The Stepford Wives" and "The Ice Storm," in truth, it's a wonderful place to raise a family. Its proximity to New York City allows unlimited employment and entertainment opportunities for all ages. However, the county has four of Connecticut's largest cities, several major employers, and an excellent public school system.

Delaware: New Castle County

- Population: 573,030

- Median household income: $89,901

New Castle County, Delaware, offers affordable homes and an above-average public school system. Known for its regional and recreational parks, the county offers many outdoor, family-friendly activities. Whether it's enjoying the historic Rockwood Park & Museum, a family dog walk with Fido at the local "Bark Park," or catching up with the minor league baseball team, there is always something for families to do in New Castle County.

Florida: St. Johns County

- Population: 292,243

- Median household income: $106,169

St. Johns County beckons families to coastal living along the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the St. Johns River to the west. The area is steeped in history, as the county seat, St. Augustine, can claim the title of America's first settlement, founded in 1565. St. Johns County boasts some of the best public schools in the state and a 95% high school graduation rate.

Georgia: Forsyth County

- Population: 260,062

- Median household income: $138,000

Located north of Atlanta, families have flocked to Forsyth County to lay down roots. The county grew over 55% between 2010 and 2023, and one in four residents is under 18. Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest lake, provides a natural playground for camping, fishing, boating, and water activities.

Hawai'i: Honolulu County

- Population: 1,003,666

- Median household income: $104,264

Named the #1 healthiest county in Hawai'i, Honolulu County's moderate climate allows residents to soak up vitamin D and enjoy outdoor activities like surfing and boating all year. Known for the many open markets where local farmers and fishermen sell produce and seafood and the community gardens, the county offers a healthy, family-friendly way of life.

Idaho: Ada County

- Population: 508,052

- Median household income: $88,907

With an average commute time of under 20 minutes, Ada County, Idaho, is not only convenient for work but also allows for ample family time. Featuring fantastic schools, a river to float on, and walkable outdoor spaces and recreation areas—including an area with access to the Oregon Trail ruts left by early American pioneers—Ada County is a safe and family-friendly place to call home.

Illinois: DuPage County

- Population: 927,263

- Median household income: $110,502

Known for its safe suburban neighborhoods, charming downtown areas, and an excellent public school system, DuPage County is an ideal place to raise a family. It is also filled with urban parks, an arboretum, and a children's museum. The DuPage Forest Preserve offers families 26,000 acres, 175 miles of trails, and 60 preserves for hiking, camping, and biking.

Indiana: Hamilton County

- Population: 357,176

- Median household income: $117,957

Offering a friendly Midwestern vibe and a small-town feel, Hamilton County, Indiana, is well-loved by residents. A community calendar packed with family-friendly events like fall festivals, summer concerts, and a monarch butterfly migration celebration makes Hamilton County a wonderful place for kids and parents alike.

Iowa: Dallas County

- Population: 104,136

- Median household income: $102,349

Dallas County, Iowa, has low crime rates and affordable homes. Excellent schools help 98% of students graduate from high school. A perfect blend of history, including two old train depots, and outdoor opportunities, featuring several wildlife areas, makes Dallas County a great place for families to find adventure.

Kansas: Johnson County

- Population: 614,764

- Median household income: $107,261

Both family-friendly and affordable, Johnson County, Kansas, is a nice place to live. An active parks and recreation department provides a robust schedule of activities and educational opportunities for kids and families.

Kentucky: Oldham County

- Population: 68,600

- Median household income: $121,491

Just 20 miles northeast of Louisville, Oldham County is a safe, affordable, and welcoming place for families. The school district comprises a preschool, nine elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools, an online school, and centers for careers, the arts, and community education. With a high graduation rate and strong academic scores, Oldham County offers better-than-average educational options.

Louisiana: Ascension Parish

- Population: 128,593

- Median household income: $92,266

In Ascension Parish, 83% of residents own their homes. Its diversity and rich history make it a wonderful place to raise a family and an interesting and eclectic one. Attractions like the River Road African American Museum and the Cajun Village & Coffee House include an extensive list of fun and educational things for families to do together in Ascension Parish.

Maine: Cumberland County

- Population: 305,940

- Median household income: $92,983

Not only was Cumberland County voted the best county to raise a family in Maine, but it was also named the best county for outdoor activities, with winter and summer opportunities including ski resorts, beaches, and lakes. As the most populous of Maine's 16 counties, it boasts some of the top-rated schools in the state. In fact, five of the top 10 high schools in Maine are located in Cumberland County.

Maryland: Howard County

- Population: 333,916

- Median household income: $146,982

Steeped in a rich history dating back centuries, Howard County, Maryland, also offers an excellent public school system and safe neighborhoods. According to Niche, it is not only the best county to raise a family in the state but also the best county to buy a house and live in.

Massachusetts: Norfolk County

- Population: 724,540

- Median household income: $126,497

Located south of Boston, Norfolk County's 28 communities have something for everyone, including coastal living, urban bustle, and relaxed suburban towns. Education is essential to the area—Wellesley College is one of the country's top liberal arts colleges, and Babson College is ranked #1 in entrepreneurship. At the high school level, Norfolk County Agricultural High School draws over 600 students from over 68 towns to study animal and marine science, mechanics, environmental science, and horticulture science.

Michigan: Oakland County

- Population: 1,272,294

- Median household income: $95,296

Oakland County isn't just made up of Detroit suburbs—it also encompasses small towns and rural communities. Over 70% of households own their homes, and the median household income is 36% higher than Michigan's overall median income. In December, families flock to Rochester for The Big Bright Light Show, Michigan's best holiday light display, where the quaint downtown's buildings are wrapped in over a million lights.

Minnesota: Hennepin County

- Population: 1,268,903

- Median household income: $96,339

An impressive 93% of Hennepin County, Minnesota's population is within walking distance of a destination like a library or playground. However, walkability is just one of the lures for families who call this Minnesota county home. A sense of community, friendly residents, and access to the central metropolitan hub of Minneapolis and surrounding suburban towns make Hennepin County a great place to live.

Mississippi: Madison County

- Population: 110,303

- Median household income: $78,794

Madison County, Mississippi, is a safe place to raise a family. It boasts affordable homes with a side of Southern hospitality. Known for its close-knit vibes, Madison County offers family-friendly activities and bustling local businesses.

Missouri: St. Louis County

- Population: 996,618

- Median household income: $81,340

Also voted the #1 county in Missouri for outdoor activities, St. Louis County offers easy access to everything. Affordability and an excellent public school system make this a great place for families. The county even has free activities for every age and sensibility, including a park that is 500 acres larger than New York City's Central Park, educational museums, and a famous St. Louis landmark with a view.

Montana: Gallatin County

- Population: 122,194

- Median household income: $87,454

The scenic Rocky Mountains provide the backdrop for Gallatin County, Montana. Families who call this county home can enjoy the powdery white slopes of one of the largest ski resorts in the United States (located in Gallatin and Madison counties), experience outdoor adventures at nearby Yellowstone National Park, and simply enjoy the outdoor wonder that miles of wilderness offer. Gallatin County is the perfect family place with safe neighborhoods and good schools.

Nebraska: Douglas County

- Population: 585,461

- Median household income: $79,081

Douglas County, Nebraska, has a strong sense of community, Midwestern values, good schools, and affordable homes. Omaha, the largest city in the county (and the state), offers much to do, with a theater featuring kid-friendly shows, a model railroad garden, and exciting family-oriented events. It's no wonder Douglas County is the #1 county in Nebraska to raise a family.

Nevada: Washoe County

- Population: 491,770

- Median household income: $85,600

From sleepy suburban towns on Lake Tahoe's shores to the biggest little city in the world, Washoe County offers an eclectic list of places for families to live. Its access to Lake Tahoe and other natural outdoor wonders allows its residents to swim, boat, and hike in some of Nevada's most scenic beauty.

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

- Population: 317,163

- Median household income: $113,927

Situated along New Hampshire's coastline, Rockingham County offers some of the best educational opportunities publicly (with low student-to-teacher ratios) and privately (including one of the country's top boarding schools). Made up of quaint New England towns and seaside communities, it is a safe place to enjoy family-friendly activities like swimming at a coastal resort or riding a historic wooden roller coaster at a local amusement park.

New Jersey: Somerset County

- Population: 346,203

- Median household income: $135,960

A diverse and welcoming community, Somerset County, New Jersey, is safe and convenient, with a manageable commute time to New York City. With a per-pupil expenditure much higher than the national median, and top-performing schools, education is paramount in Somerset County. Outdoor activities are also highly recommended here, with many mountains, parks, and lakes for families to enjoy.

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

- Population: 19,374

- Median household income: $143,188

Rated the second-healthiest community in the United States, over 88% of Los Alamos County's residents live within half a mile of a walkable destination, and 75% own their homes. Two other benefits of living in the county are excellent schools and low crime rates. Los Alamos County offers a skate park, aquatic center, ice rink, and many family-friendly outdoor activities, leaving plenty of time to do them thanks to an average commute of 14.4 minutes.

New York: Nassau County

- Population: 1,388,138

- Median household income: $143,408

Located on Long Island just east of New York City, Nassau County, New York, ranks as the safest county in the U.S. Nassau boasts excellent schools, including three of the country's top 10 districts. Beach lovers can enjoy multiple options along the Long Island Sound to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. In contrast, culture lovers can enjoy the county's 21 museums and historical houses.

North Carolina: Wake County

- Population: 1,151,009

- Median household income: $101,763

Wake County, North Carolina, offers families things to do inside, with museums of science and art plus several just for kids, and outside, thanks to county parks, a river trail, and an arboretum. With a lower-than-average unemployment rate and many tech companies, the county is a great place to raise a family and a wonderful place to work.

North Dakota: Cass County

- Population: 189,286

- Median household income: $75,023

Affordable homes, low unemployment rates, and good public schools make Cass County, North Dakota, a solid place for families. A mean travel-to-work time of 17.5 minutes allows families to spend more time together. Whether meeting exotic animals at the zoo or playing at one of the local parks, Cass County is a fun place for families.

Ohio: Delaware County

- Population: 221,160

- Median household income: $130,088

Delaware County, Ohio, has a tight-knit feel and offers many local community activities, including an annual county fair. It also has a high community health ranking, safe streets, and amazing schools. With a zoo, caverns, and a state park, there is always something to keep families entertained in Delaware County.

Oklahoma: Tulsa County

- Population: 673,708

- Median household income: $67,317

Tulsa County, Oklahoma, is a highly affordable place for families to lay down roots. Home to several parks and community and recreation centers, it is unsurprisingly the best county for outdoor activities in the state. The city of Tulsa's bustling downtown also helps to make this a wonderful community to call home.

Oregon: Washington County

- Population: 600,266

- Median household income: $104,434

More than one in five residents of Washington County, Oregon, is under 18 years old, a higher percentage than the rest of the state. The county offers plenty of kid-friendly activities, including fantastic hiking at Cooper Mountain Nature Park and L.L. Stub Stewart State Park. Annual events include the Tigard Festival of Balloons, La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival, a Latino Cultural Festival, and the Washington County Fair, which has free admission for all ages.

Pennsylvania: Montgomery County

- Population: 861,225

- Median household income: $111,521

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, boasts a robust economy and a healthy population. Its 6,000 acres of open space help make it the healthiest county in Pennsylvania. Whether walking on one of the regional trails, playing in one of the parks, or learning about the history of this wonderful place, everyone in the family will find something of interest.

Rhode Island: Bristol County

- Population: 50,568

- Median household income: $110,926

Bristol County, Rhode Island, offers families a historic, quintessential New England home. Its annual Fourth of July celebration dates back to 1785. Oceanfront parks and scenic bike paths, coupled with safe neighborhoods and good schools, make Bristol County the best place in the state to raise a family.

South Carolina: Greenville County

- Population: 537,575

- Median household income: $74,624

Home to a bustling city with a packed events calendar and quiet suburban neighborhoods, Greenville County, South Carolina, offers families so much. Good schools and friendly people are just a reasons families live and work in Greenville County.

South Dakota: Minnehaha County

- Population: 200,689

- Median household income: $76,074

Minnehaha County includes Sioux Falls, South Dakota's largest city. The city is appealing for many reasons, including that 60% of its residents live within a 10-minute walk of one of its 96 parks. Minnehaha County's Palisades State Park features 1.2 billion-year-old Sioux quartzite formations. Average commutes are 18 minutes, giving families ample free time to enjoy the park.

Tennessee: Williamson County

- Population: 254,609

- Median household income: $131,202

With a booming economy, low crime rates, and great schools, it's no wonder that Williamson County is the #1 county to raise a family in Tennessee. Year-round family events, a wellness center, a performing arts center, and an indoor soccer field offer families many options for spending quality time together.

Texas: Fort Bend County

- Population: 859,721

- Median household income: $113,409

Texas' eighth-largest county by population, Fort Bend County lies just southwest of Houston. One of the most diverse counties in the country, residents love the area for its beautiful master-planned communities. Home ownership is valued in Fort Bend County—over 77% of residents own their homes.

Utah: Davis County

- Population: 366,742

- Median household income: $108,058

Filled with wondrous beauty, Davis County, Utah, offers unique family-friendly activities like spotting buffalo on Antelope Island and hiking on scenic trails. The county also has excellent schools, a homeownership rate of 77%, and a 23-minute commute time.

Vermont: Chittenden County

- Population: 168,831

- Median household income: $94,310

Located between Lake Champlain and the stunning Green Mountains, Chittenden County is a beautiful and healthy place to raise a family. A sleepy, cozy feel makes this a magical locale to enjoy the splendor of all four seasons.

Virginia: York County

- Population: 70,590

- Median household income: $108,326

Founded in 1634, York County, Virginia, is steeped in American history. Its Colonial National Historical Park and Revolutionary War sites provide the perfect backdrop for learning about colonial times. The county manages seven parks, including the McReynolds Athletic Complex and the 545-acre New Quarter Park. Boaters, anglers, and paddlers of all ages can enjoy playing along the county's 200-plus miles of coastline.

Washington: King County

- Population: 2,262,713

- Median household income: $122,148

Nearly 94% of King County, Washington's population lives within half a mile of a walkable destination. The county seat is the bustling city of Seattle, which features many family-friendly activities, including a modern landmark with a view, the iconic Pike Place Market, and many parks and museums. It isn't all about city life in King County, though—there is a diverse mix of urban and suburban neighborhoods. With an amazing public school system, the county offers families a great place to call home.

West Virginia: Monongalia County

- Population: 106,520

- Median household income: $62,704

Filled with lakes and mountains, Monongalia County, West Virginia, offers a diverse landscape for families. Created in 1776 as the U.S. celebrated its independence, the county is a historic gem. Monongalia is also an affordable place to live, with friendly people, low crime rates, and a quality school system with a high school graduation rate higher than the national average.

Wisconsin: Ozaukee County

- Population: 92,345

- Median household income: $96,734

Western Lake Michigan provides the perfect playground for residents of picturesque Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The county encompasses 25 miles of the Great Lake within its borders. Ozaukee County is one of the country's healthiest counties, with a life expectancy over five years above the national average. Residents enjoy four seasons of fun, from disc golf, hiking, and fishing in the summer to hockey, skating, and snowmobiling during winter.

Wyoming: Teton County

- Population: 23,358

- Median household income: $112,681

Families who love the great outdoors will find an ideal home in Teton County, Wyoming. Home to Jackson Hole and a large portion of Yellowstone National Park, Teton County also ranks as one of the healthiest counties in Wyoming. Families also love the public school system thanks to a high per-pupil expenditure and high school graduation rate. Beyond that, a bustling economy helps make Teton County a great place to raise a family.

