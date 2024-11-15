Bellevue police arrest man in connection to vandalization of City’s Pride art installation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Officers with the Bellevue Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a summer vandalism incident on a City’s Pride art installation thanks to an anonymous tip.

According to a press release from the department Thursday, officers arrested Ivan Barzul, 21, at his home in Renton on Tuesday for three counts of malicious mischief - first-degree vandalism and three counts of reckless driving after police say he vandalized a City’s Pride art installation on multiple occasions.

Police say he vandalized the installation on July 14, Sept. 7 and 15.

“Bellevue Police Department would like to thank the concerned community members who utilized Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound’s anonymous tipline to provide the suspect’s name and information to detectives who linked him to the case,” the press release said. “The collaboration once again illustrates the strong relationship law enforcement has with Bellevue residents.”

“Officers often preach ‘see something, say something.’ It’s without a doubt Bellevue residents helped law enforcement hold this individual accountable,” said Wendell Shirley, Chief of the Bellevue Police Department. “This arrest is a testament to the teamwork a community and law enforcement can achieve together.”

