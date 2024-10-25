Around the Sound: Boo Bash

Finding fun Halloween festivities for the whole family can be challenging when you have little kids.

The Hands On Children’s Museum has 150 exhibits, 10 galleries, and a half-acre outdoor play space. Visitors can also attend weekly events and programs.

Starting October 25th to October 31st, the museum will be hosting its annual “Boo Bash” event full of “Halloween-inspired delights without the fright!” according to its website.

Some activities will vary by the day and be included in the general admission price. Some of the activities included with your ticket are:

-Painting pumpkins

-Making “ghoulish graffiti”

-Monster puppets

-Exploring slippery and slimy sensations

-Photos in the photo “BOOth”

-Cider press and grinding grain (weekend only)

For more activities, click here.

Other activities included for an additional price are:

-Create your silk screen on a glow-in-the-dark boo bag for $9 plus tax (additional items available for $15 plus tax)

-Hunt for fossils and gems at the Haunted Sluice ($6-10 plus tax)

With so many exciting offerings year round, especially at the upcoming fall festival, one thing CEO Patty Belmonte told KIRO 7 News, “We’re doing everything we can in this facility to not only provide important unstructured play opportunities but also introduce kids to new learning experiences they couldn’t get any place else.”

Costumes are encouraged for this week-long event, and over the weekend, Dr. Science will even lead a parade for kids in their costumes around the museum.

For families who favor more sensory-friendly activities for their children, the museum is also offering special Boo Bash activities on October 27th during their regular sensory-friendly hour (9-10 a.m.) with a Sensory Tool House open from 12-3 p.m. Hands On Children’s Museum will also give a sensory-friendly room available Saturday (1-4 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

“We’re all about helping kids be their very best self, and that is, we want them active, we want them learning from an early age, we want them exposed to new ideas, we want them to be engaged with others, we want them to be around people that might not be just like them because that’s how we believe you raise a whole, healthy child,” added Belmonte.

To grab your Hand’s On Children’s Museum tickets, click here.

For a look at their exhibits, click here.

For all events and programs offered at the museum year-round, click here.

