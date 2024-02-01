Abandoned child found on doorstep after alleged drunk mother crashes car in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Kent police officers were sent to the 24100 block of Russell Road after hearing about a car crash Saturday around 11:00 p.m.

Witnesses told 911 that a baby might be inside the crashed car, according to law enforcement.

By the time officers arrived, the driver had knocked down three trees and hit a fence before stopping in the northbound lane.

The 36-year-old woman from Kent who was driving then started to scream she had killed her baby.

“Her behavior was erratic, she was trying to hug officers, and screaming,” said a spokesperson. “Firefighters from PSRFA were called to assess her injuries and to treat any injuries to the baby that had not yet been found.”

First responders searched for the baby for over 20 minutes before police found it on the suspect’s front porch.

Officials say they don’t know how long the baby was sitting in the rainy 50-degree weather.

“The baby’s father was home, and the investigation revealed that the suspect had been driving around with the baby during the afternoon and had stopped to drink at a bar,” said a spokesperson. “At some point, she left the bar and dropped her 1-year-old off at the doorstep without contacting the father who was home but sleeping.”

The baby was uninjured and its mother was booked for DUI and abandonment.





