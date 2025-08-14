8 celebrities whose real names would totally surprise you

In today's age of online discovery, names are more than just labels — they're searchable data points in everything from people search engines to social profiles. For celebrities, changing a name can be a powerful act of self-reinvention, privacy protection, or branding.

In this story, Spokeo dives into eight familiar stars whose stage names mask surprising birth identities. Each section will also explore the inspiration behind the new names, whether it's an homage to a family member or a way to make them memorable among the many stars in the entertainment industry.

1. Marilyn Monroe

Birth name: Norma Jeane Mortenson (later Norma Jeane Baker)

Marilyn Monroe’s name is synonymous with old Hollywood glamour, but the woman behind the image was born Norma Jeane Mortenson. She later took her mother’s maiden name, Baker. In 1946, a 20-year-old Norma began using the stage name Marilyn Monroe, chosen by 20th Century Fox executive Ben Lyon, who believed it sounded more star-worthy. She legally changed her name to Marilyn Monroe in 1956, a full decade after beginning her film career.

2. John Legend

Birth name: John Roger Stephens

Singer and EGOT winner John Legend was born John Roger Stephens. His stage name began as a nickname given to him by poet J. Ivy, who said Stephens had an "old-school sound" like one of the legends. The name caught on in studio circles and was eventually embraced by Kanye West and adopted by Stephens himself. He has used it professionally since the early 2000s.

3. Nicolas Cage

Birth name: Nicolas Kim Coppola

As the nephew of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, Nicolas Cage changed his surname early in his career to avoid the appearance of nepotism. Inspired by the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage, he adopted the last name “Cage” to forge his own path in Hollywood. Cage has said the name helped him focus on merit rather than family ties.

4. Bruno Mars

Birth name: Peter Gene Hernandez

Born Peter Gene Hernandez, the pop star chose “Bruno” after a childhood nickname. To avoid being typecast in Latin music due to his surname, he added “Mars,” which he felt gave his name a more unique and genre-neutral identity. Mars has said he wanted his music to reach everyone, free from assumptions about his ethnicity.

5. Natalie Portman

Birth name: Neta-Lee Hershlag

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman was born Neta-Lee Hershlag. When she began acting professionally in the early 1990s, she adopted “Portman,” her grandmother’s maiden name, to maintain privacy and keep her personal life separate from the public eye. She was just 13 when she filmed Léon: The Professional, and the name change allowed her to separate her personal and professional identities.

6. Whoopi Goldberg

Birth name: Caryn Elaine Johnson

Caryn Elaine Johnson adopted the stage name “Whoopi Goldberg” as a reflection of her bold comedic persona. “Whoopi” came from her reputation for being flatulent; she’s said she was told she was like a whoopee cushion. She reportedly added “Goldberg” to give herself a memorable and theatrical name. In interviews, it’s been cited as her mother’s maiden name.

7. Lady Gaga

Birth name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

Lady Gaga’s stage name was inspired by Queen’s song “Radio Ga Ga.” According to early collaborator and producer Rob Fusari, the name came from a text message autocorrect that shortened “Radio Ga Ga” to “Lady Gaga.” Germanotta embraced the name as part of her transformation into a pop provocateur with a highly stylized image.

8. Michael Keaton

Birth name: Michael John Douglas

Michael Keaton had to change his name when he joined the Screen Actors Guild because there was already a Michael Douglas in the industry. He chose “Keaton” at random from a phone book. In interviews, he’s described the decision as practical, something that sounded reasonable and allowed him to move forward without confusion.

Why It Matters

Names shape identity, whether for privacy, branding, or distancing from bias. From Norma Jeane to Marilyn, these name changes show how public personas often emerge through decisions about what and who people choose to be.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.