50 pounds of dynamite found in abandoned Alaska school bus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Someone made a shocking discovery inside an abandoned school bus in Alaska: 50 pounds of dynamite.

The FBI in Anchorage said its special agent bomb techs worked with Alaska State Troopers to dispose of it safely.

The agency told KTUU News that they had to shut down a nearby highway for seven hours.

The FBI said someone found the dynamite on their property on July 23 and called it in.

Agents told KTUU News they believe the dynamite was at least 20 years old.

No word on who it belonged to or its intended use.

©2025 Cox Media Group