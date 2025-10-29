The 30 most popular homes for sale in Wenatchee

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Wenatchee metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2975 Manson Blvd, Manson, WA 98831

- Views: 1,172

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,156

- Price per square foot: $289.89

#2. 16845 Second Creek Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 1,169

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,228

- Price per square foot: $381.06

#3. 25615 Camp 12 Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 1,135

- List price: $619,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,458

- Price per square foot: $424.90

#4. 3724 School St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 818

- List price: $559,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $333.33

#5. 16495 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan, WA 98816

- Views: 800

- List price: $920,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,210

- Price per square foot: $416.29

#6. 15810 Cedar Brae Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 797

- List price: $2,500,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,508

- Price per square foot: $712.66

#7. 3151 Number 1 Canyon Rd, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 796

- List price: $999,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 4,696

- Price per square foot: $212.93

#8. 11685 Sunitsch Canyon Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 781

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 612

- Price per square foot: $1,625.82

#9. 12469 W Shugart Flats Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 773

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 0.75 | Square feet: 1,560

- Price per square foot: $480.77

#10. 401 Castleview Pl, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 761

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,240

- Price per square foot: $301.34

#11. 755 Wapato Way, Manson, WA 98831

- Views: 752

- List price: $2,495,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,391

- Price per square foot: $568.21

#12. 815 Kittitas St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 749

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 0.75 | Square feet: 2,084

- Price per square foot: $148.75

#13. 4113 Mission Creek Rd, Cashmere, WA 98815

- Views: 744

- List price: $1,080,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,856

- Price per square foot: $378.15

#14. 19095 Gill Creek Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 701

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,549

- Price per square foot: $274.37

#15. 4265 Us Hwy, 97 Peshastin, WA 98847

- Views: 695

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,258

- Price per square foot: $213.32

#16. 221 Okanogan Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 677

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,508

- Price per square foot: $171.45

#17. 215 W Marine View Pl, Orondo, WA 98843

- Views: 649

- List price: $609,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,700

- Price per square foot: $358.24

#18. 9511 E, Leavenworth Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Views: 643

- List price: $874,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $332.41

#19. 165 Coral St, Manson, WA 98831

- Views: 619

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,849

- Price per square foot: $419.15

#20. 14522 Morning Sun Dr, Chelan, WA 98816

- Views: 618

- List price: $779,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $332.91

#21. 71 Blue Grade Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Views: 611

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,838

- Price per square foot: $434.71

#22. 2213 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816

- Views: 597

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 3,088

- Price per square foot: $181.02

#23. 217 Bluebell Ln, Chelan, WA 98816

- Views: 583

- List price: $1,595,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,124

- Price per square foot: $750.94

#24. 3025 Memory Ln, Lake Wenatchee, WA 98826

- Views: 580

- List price: $635,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,674

- Price per square foot: $379.33

#25. 2335 Columbia Ave, NW East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Views: 572

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 738

- Price per square foot: $467.48

#26. 292 Robison Ln, Chelan, WA 98816

- Views: 567

- List price: $925,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 884

- Price per square foot: $1,046.38

#27. 4285 W Eaglerock Pl, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 565

- List price: $1,025,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,872

- Price per square foot: $210.39

#28. 1767 Brambling Brae Ln, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Views: 560

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,128

- Price per square foot: $352.44

#29. 9381 Olalla Cayon Rd, Cashmere, WA 98815

- Views: 554

- List price: $769,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,174

- Price per square foot: $353.73

#30. 9505 Plateau Rd, Cashmere, WA 98815

- Views: 550

- List price: $810,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,086

- Price per square foot: $198.24

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.