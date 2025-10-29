The 30 most popular homes for sale in Walla Walla

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Walla Walla metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 549 Newell St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 817
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 7,348
- Price per square foot: $57.84
- See 549 Newell St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#2. 419 Chase Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 516
- List price: $435,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,840
- Price per square foot: $236.41
- See 419 Chase Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#3. 1261 Doc Bar Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 393
- List price: $959,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,466
- Price per square foot: $388.89
- See 1261 Doc Bar Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#4. 618 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 386
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,184
- Price per square foot: $155.68
- See 618 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#5. 101 Costello Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 375
- List price: $629,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,086
- Price per square foot: $301.53
- See 101 Costello Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#6. 830 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 368
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,596
- Price per square foot: $202.23
- See 830 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#7. 1402 Howard St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 337
- List price: $849,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,011
- Price per square foot: $281.97
- See 1402 Howard St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#8. 308 Newell, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 311
- List price: $674,900
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,212
- Price per square foot: $160.23
- See 308 Newell, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#9. 114 S Madison St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 304
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,604
- Price per square foot: $184.52
- See 114 S Madison St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#10. 713 Whitman St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 303
- List price: $669,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,302
- Price per square foot: $155.51
- See 713 Whitman St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#11. 830 Hobson St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 293
- List price: $559,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,332
- Price per square foot: $239.71
- See 830 Hobson St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#12. 445 Crescent St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 284
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,189
- Price per square foot: $171.31
- See 445 Crescent St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#13. 428 Easy Street St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 280
- List price: $529,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,403
- Price per square foot: $220.14
- See 428 Easy Street St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#14. 675 Snider Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 277
- List price: $595,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,952
- Price per square foot: $201.56
- See 675 Snider Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#15. 1309 Umatilla St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 268
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,792
- Price per square foot: $97.66
- See 1309 Umatilla St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#16. 1820 Delmont St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 251
- List price: $390,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,358
- Price per square foot: $165.39
- See 1820 Delmont St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#17. 321 Craig St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 242
- List price: $405,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,551
- Price per square foot: $261.12
- See 321 Craig St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#18. 608 Sycamore St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 232
- List price: $435,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,378
- Price per square foot: $182.93
- See 608 Sycamore St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#19. 803 Alvarado Ter, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 228
- List price: $399,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,388
- Price per square foot: $167.50
- See 803 Alvarado Ter, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#20. 1224 Rooster Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 228
- List price: $1,049,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,572
- Price per square foot: $407.85
- See 1224 Rooster Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#21. 2230 Crosshaven Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 225
- List price: $1,195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,357
- Price per square foot: $507.00
- See 2230 Crosshaven Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#22. 117 Narcissa Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 220
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,329
- Price per square foot: $219.45
- See 117 Narcissa Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#23. 1204 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 219
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,888
- Price per square foot: $172.14
- See 1204 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#24. 804 Fern Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 202
- List price: $595,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,998
- Price per square foot: $198.47
- See 804 Fern Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#25. 312 Mccabe St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 197
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,028
- Price per square foot: $131.77
- See 312 Mccabe St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#26. 220 S Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 192
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,350
- Price per square foot: $148.89
- See 220 S Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#27. 58 S Madison St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 190
- List price: $595,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $275.46
- See 58 S Madison St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#28. 839 Country Club Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 190
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,176
- Price per square foot: $212.53
- See 839 Country Club Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#29. 240 Stone St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Views: 189
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,590
- Price per square foot: $216.78
- See 240 Stone St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 on Redfin.com
#30. 762 SE Heron Dr, College Place, WA 99324
- Views: 175
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,044
- Price per square foot: $359.20
- See 762 SE Heron Dr, College Place, WA 99324 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.