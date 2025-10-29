The 30 most popular homes for sale in Walla Walla

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Walla Walla metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 549 Newell St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 817

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 7,348

- Price per square foot: $57.84

#2. 419 Chase Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 516

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,840

- Price per square foot: $236.41

#3. 1261 Doc Bar Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 393

- List price: $959,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,466

- Price per square foot: $388.89

#4. 618 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 386

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,184

- Price per square foot: $155.68

#5. 101 Costello Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 375

- List price: $629,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,086

- Price per square foot: $301.53

#6. 830 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 368

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,596

- Price per square foot: $202.23

#7. 1402 Howard St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 337

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,011

- Price per square foot: $281.97

#8. 308 Newell, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 311

- List price: $674,900

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,212

- Price per square foot: $160.23

#9. 114 S Madison St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 304

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,604

- Price per square foot: $184.52

#10. 713 Whitman St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 303

- List price: $669,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,302

- Price per square foot: $155.51

#11. 830 Hobson St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 293

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,332

- Price per square foot: $239.71

#12. 445 Crescent St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 284

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,189

- Price per square foot: $171.31

#13. 428 Easy Street St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 280

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,403

- Price per square foot: $220.14

#14. 675 Snider Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 277

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,952

- Price per square foot: $201.56

#15. 1309 Umatilla St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 268

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,792

- Price per square foot: $97.66

#16. 1820 Delmont St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 251

- List price: $390,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,358

- Price per square foot: $165.39

#17. 321 Craig St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 242

- List price: $405,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,551

- Price per square foot: $261.12

#18. 608 Sycamore St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 232

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,378

- Price per square foot: $182.93

#19. 803 Alvarado Ter, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 228

- List price: $399,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,388

- Price per square foot: $167.50

#20. 1224 Rooster Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 228

- List price: $1,049,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,572

- Price per square foot: $407.85

#21. 2230 Crosshaven Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 225

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,357

- Price per square foot: $507.00

#22. 117 Narcissa Pl, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 220

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,329

- Price per square foot: $219.45

#23. 1204 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 219

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,888

- Price per square foot: $172.14

#24. 804 Fern Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 202

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,998

- Price per square foot: $198.47

#25. 312 Mccabe St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 197

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,028

- Price per square foot: $131.77

#26. 220 S Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 192

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,350

- Price per square foot: $148.89

#27. 58 S Madison St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 190

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $275.46

#28. 839 Country Club Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 190

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,176

- Price per square foot: $212.53

#29. 240 Stone St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Views: 189

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,590

- Price per square foot: $216.78

#30. 762 SE Heron Dr, College Place, WA 99324

- Views: 175

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,044

- Price per square foot: $359.20

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.