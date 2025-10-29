The 30 most popular homes for sale in Seattle

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Seattle metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 4123 150th Ave, SE Bellevue, WA 98006
- Views: 7,694
- List price: $1,275,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,508
- Price per square foot: $508.37
#2. 4320 Palatine Ave, N Seattle, WA 98103
- Views: 7,521
- List price: $499,950
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $357.11
#3. 23815 SE 472nd St, Enumclaw, WA 98022
- Views: 7,025
- List price: $599,995
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,650
- Price per square foot: $363.63
#4. 9007 Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington, WA 98223
- Views: 7,000
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,732
- Price per square foot: $259.82
#5. 9521 25th Ave, NW Seattle, WA 98117
- Views: 6,063
- List price: $705,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,240
- Price per square foot: $568.55
#6. 16039 Maplewild Ave, SW Burien, WA 98166
- Views: 5,950
- List price: $1,788,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,946
- Price per square foot: $606.92
#7. 1809 136th Pl, SE Bellevue, WA 98005
- Views: 5,939
- List price: $1,650,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,278
- Price per square foot: $503.36
#8. 4431 SW Kenyon Pl, Seattle, WA 98136
- Views: 5,759
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,940
- Price per square foot: $512.89
#9. 10442 NE 142nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034
- Views: 5,632
- List price: $975,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,140
- Price per square foot: $855.26
#10. 12228 NE 62nd St, Kirkland, WA 98003
- Views: 5,571
- List price: $1,999,950
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,860
- Price per square foot: $699.28
#11. 11715 SE 64th St, Bellevue, WA 98006
- Views: 5,459
- List price: $1,395,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,660
- Price per square foot: $840.36
#12. 3408 134th Ave, NE Bellevue, WA 98005
- Views: 4,902
- List price: $2,350,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 4,190
- Price per square foot: $560.86
#13. 13206 SE 51st Pl, Bellevue, WA 98006
- Views: 4,794
- List price: $1,549,999
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,320
- Price per square foot: $668.10
#14. 13618 SE 141st St, Renton, WA 98059
- Views: 4,785
- List price: $799,950
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,870
- Price per square foot: $427.78
#15. 16704 NE 97th St, Redmond, WA 98052
- Views: 4,756
- List price: $1,295,400
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,377
- Price per square foot: $544.97
#16. 13011 SE 164th St, Renton, WA 98058
- Views: 4,729
- List price: $749,950
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,510
- Price per square foot: $298.78
#17. 13550 127th Ave, NE Kirkland, WA 98034
- Views: 4,578
- List price: $1,390,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $594.02
#18. 16238 SE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98008
- Views: 4,521
- List price: $2,798,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 3,737
- Price per square foot: $748.73
#19. 18510 NE 15th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98008
- Views: 4,493
- List price: $1,999,950
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,280
- Price per square foot: $467.28
#20. 1133 Emerald Hills Dr, Edmonds, WA 98020
- Views: 4,460
- List price: $1,658,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,908
- Price per square foot: $570.15
#21. 13312 230th Ave, SE Issaquah, WA 98027
- Views: 4,400
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,344
- Price per square foot: $405.29
#22. 4902 241st St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
- Views: 4,353
- List price: $1,249,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,868
- Price per square foot: $435.50
#23. 7 Newell St, Seattle, WA 98109
- Views: 4,345
- List price: $1,384,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,860
- Price per square foot: $744.09
#24. 2753 124th Ave, SE Bellevue, WA 98005
- Views: 4,260
- List price: $1,300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,020
- Price per square foot: $643.56
#25. 16915 NE 98th Ct, Redmond, WA 98052
- Views: 4,257
- List price: $1,549,971
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,020
- Price per square foot: $513.24
#26. 2516 179th Pl, NE Marysville, WA 98271
- Views: 4,253
- List price: $699,950
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,501
- Price per square foot: $279.87
#27. 3225 165th Ave, SE Bellevue, WA 98008
- Views: 4,234
- List price: $1,465,995
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $518.02
#28. 9355 Sunset Way, Bellevue, WA 98004
- Views: 4,191
- List price: $2,780,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,850
- Price per square foot: $1,502.70
#29. 2005 105th Ave, NE Bellevue, WA 98004
- Views: 4,151
- List price: $3,830,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 5,050
- Price per square foot: $758.42
#30. 12628 72nd Ave, NE Kirkland, WA 98034
- Views: 4,135
- List price: $1,995,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,250
- Price per square foot: $886.67
