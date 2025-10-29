The 30 most popular homes for sale in Olympia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Olympia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 4211 Leavelle St, NW Olympia, WA 98502

- Views: 2,901

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $298.08

#2. 923 Olympia Ave, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 2,417

- List price: $624,599

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,136

- Price per square foot: $549.82

#3. 7601 Earling St, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 2,410

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,510

- Price per square foot: $278.49

#4. 1405 Homann Dr, SE Lacey, WA 98503

- Views: 2,268

- List price: $600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,112

- Price per square foot: $284.09

#5. 7834 Delphi Rd, SW Olympia, WA 98512

- Views: 2,153

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,675

- Price per square foot: $317.38

#6. 1347 N Pear St, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 2,087

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,423

- Price per square foot: $392.83

#7. 4001 Foxhall Dr, NE Olympia, WA 98516

- Views: 1,964

- List price: $798,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,507

- Price per square foot: $318.63

#8. 6018 Jody Ct, SW Tumwater, WA 98512

- Views: 1,956

- List price: $639,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,069

- Price per square foot: $309.09

#9. 4644 Grand Fir Ln, NW Olympia, WA 98502

- Views: 1,891

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,423

- Price per square foot: $303.34

#10. 3624 104th Ave, SW Olympia, WA 98512

- Views: 1,877

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $316.67

#11. 2501 Otis St, SE Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,871

- List price: $524,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,416

- Price per square foot: $153.66

#12. 4105 Libby Rd, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 1,787

- List price: $1,050,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,929

- Price per square foot: $358.48

#13. 1940 NE Judd St, NE Olympia, WA 98516

- Views: 1,727

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,383

- Price per square foot: $367.18

#14. 3323 Amhurst St, SE Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,681

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,795

- Price per square foot: $275.77

#15. 875 Anthony Ct, SW Tumwater, WA 98512

- Views: 1,676

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,084

- Price per square foot: $232.73

#16. 805 5th Ave, SW Olympia, WA 98502

- Views: 1,665

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,520

- Price per square foot: $255.65

#17. 203 17th Ave, SW Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,660

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,628

- Price per square foot: $248.49

#18. 1001 Legion Way, SE Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,653

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 846

- Price per square foot: $372.34

#19. 401 San Mar Dr, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 1,651

- List price: $699,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,712

- Price per square foot: $258.11

#20. 4901 Delta Ln, SE Tumwater, WA 98501

- Views: 1,641

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,822

- Price per square foot: $306.81

#21. 415 Maple Park Ave, SE Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,641

- List price: $729,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,637

- Price per square foot: $276.83

#22. 1725 Puget St, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 1,617

- List price: $440,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 640

- Price per square foot: $687.50

#23. 1405 NE East Bay Dr, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 1,569

- List price: $1,800,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,424

- Price per square foot: $525.70

#24. 3037 Hampton Dr, SW Tumwater, WA 98512

- Views: 1,554

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,440

- Price per square foot: $216.80

#25. 3715 Holiday Dr, SE Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,515

- List price: $730,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,020

- Price per square foot: $241.72

#26. 1321 South Bay Rd, NE Olympia, WA 98506

- Views: 1,513

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,424

- Price per square foot: $371.49

#27. 14025 Toulouse Ct, SW Olympia, WA 98512

- Views: 1,505

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,636

- Price per square foot: $412.59

#28. 5819 17th Ln, NE Olympia, WA 98516

- Views: 1,504

- List price: $558,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $352.27

#29. 12344 Brooks St, SW Olympia, WA 98512

- Views: 1,501

- List price: $989,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,334

- Price per square foot: $423.74

#30. 2937 Lybarger St, SE Olympia, WA 98501

- Views: 1,487

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,640

- Price per square foot: $204.74

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.