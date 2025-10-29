The 30 most popular homes for sale in Bremerton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Bremerton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 10825 Brownsville Hwy, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 3,595
- List price: $888,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,575
- Price per square foot: $344.85
- See 10825 Brownsville Hwy, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#2. 9482 Green Spot Pl, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 2,980
- List price: $1,080,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 2,256
- Price per square foot: $478.72
- See 9482 Green Spot Pl, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#3. 15194 Sunrise Dr, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 2,920
- List price: $1,195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,338
- Price per square foot: $358.00
- See 15194 Sunrise Dr, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#4. 14433 Silven Ave, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 2,759
- List price: $2,498,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.75 | Square feet: 4,218
- Price per square foot: $592.22
- See 14433 Silven Ave, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#5. 5960 Old Mill Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 2,708
- List price: $1,095,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,091
- Price per square foot: $523.67
- See 5960 Old Mill Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#6. 17008 Peterson Way, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 2,508
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,360
- Price per square foot: $338.56
- See 17008 Peterson Way, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#7. 110 11th Street Pl, Bremerton, WA 98337
- Views: 2,491
- List price: $609,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820
- Price per square foot: $334.62
- See 110 11th Street Pl, Bremerton, WA 98337 on Redfin.com
#8. 28389 State Highway, 3 NE Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 2,434
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,916
- Price per square foot: $312.63
- See 28389 State Highway, 3 NE Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#9. 2331 NE Toscana Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 2,293
- List price: $899,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,402
- Price per square foot: $374.27
- See 2331 NE Toscana Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#10. 1270 Lansing Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312
- Views: 2,179
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,872
- Price per square foot: $181.62
- See 1270 Lansing Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Redfin.com
#11. 6564 NE Maple St, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 2,171
- List price: $1,295,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,372
- Price per square foot: $384.05
- See 6564 NE Maple St, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#12. 1400 4th St, Bremerton, WA 98337
- Views: 2,090
- List price: $389,950
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,368
- Price per square foot: $285.05
- See 1400 4th St, Bremerton, WA 98337 on Redfin.com
#13. 7487 Bethel Burley Rd, SE Port Orchard, WA 98367
- Views: 2,015
- List price: $390,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,410
- Price per square foot: $276.60
- See 7487 Bethel Burley Rd, SE Port Orchard, WA 98367 on Redfin.com
#14. 4293, Westgate Silverdale, WA 98383
- Views: 1,970
- List price: $865,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,125
- Price per square foot: $276.80
- See 4293, Westgate Silverdale, WA 98383 on Redfin.com
#15. 8623 E Caraway Rd, Port Orchard, WA 98366
- Views: 1,929
- List price: $1,070,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,232
- Price per square foot: $479.39
- See 8623 E Caraway Rd, Port Orchard, WA 98366 on Redfin.com
#16. 27272 Big Valley Rd, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 1,910
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,690
- Price per square foot: $411.24
- See 27272 Big Valley Rd, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#17. 8665 Springridge Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 1,893
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,138
- Price per square foot: $350.80
- See 8665 Springridge Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#18. 6560 Fletcher Bay Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 1,870
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $554.86
- See 6560 Fletcher Bay Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#19. 14855 Phelps Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 1,843
- List price: $1,150,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,515
- Price per square foot: $457.26
- See 14855 Phelps Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#20. 9673 NE Pilot Ct, Kingston, WA 98346
- Views: 1,841
- List price: $1,198,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,028
- Price per square foot: $395.64
- See 9673 NE Pilot Ct, Kingston, WA 98346 on Redfin.com
#21. 1551 N Callow Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312
- Views: 1,818
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,858
- Price per square foot: $161.41
- See 1551 N Callow Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Redfin.com
#22. 1362 Carr Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98312
- Views: 1,792
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,623
- Price per square foot: $215.65
- See 1362 Carr Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Redfin.com
#23. 6705 NE Dapple Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 1,743
- List price: $1,975,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $575.13
- See 6705 NE Dapple Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#24. 3140 E Washington, Port Orchard, WA 98366
- Views: 1,690
- List price: $745,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $286.54
- See 3140 E Washington, Port Orchard, WA 98366 on Redfin.com
#25. 10668 NE Manor Ln, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Views: 1,667
- List price: $2,225,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,316
- Price per square foot: $670.99
- See 10668 NE Manor Ln, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com
#26. 1313 Colchester Dr, SE Port Orchard, WA 98366
- Views: 1,657
- List price: $825,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,288
- Price per square foot: $360.58
- See 1313 Colchester Dr, SE Port Orchard, WA 98366 on Redfin.com
#27. 18330 9th Ave, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 1,629
- List price: $818,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,264
- Price per square foot: $361.31
- See 18330 9th Ave, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#28. 17198 Viking Way, NW Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 1,626
- List price: $992,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 3,212
- Price per square foot: $309.00
- See 17198 Viking Way, NW Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#29. 6353 NE Gratitude Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370
- Views: 1,624
- List price: $1,199,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,053
- Price per square foot: $237.28
- See 6353 NE Gratitude Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370 on Redfin.com
#30. 7790 NW Wildcat Lake Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312
- Views: 1,596
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,851
- Price per square foot: $459.21
- See 7790 NW Wildcat Lake Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.