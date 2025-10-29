The 30 most popular homes for sale in Bremerton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Bremerton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 10825 Brownsville Hwy, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 3,595

- List price: $888,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,575

- Price per square foot: $344.85

#2. 9482 Green Spot Pl, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 2,980

- List price: $1,080,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 2,256

- Price per square foot: $478.72

#3. 15194 Sunrise Dr, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 2,920

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,338

- Price per square foot: $358.00

#4. 14433 Silven Ave, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 2,759

- List price: $2,498,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.75 | Square feet: 4,218

- Price per square foot: $592.22

#5. 5960 Old Mill Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 2,708

- List price: $1,095,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $523.67

#6. 17008 Peterson Way, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 2,508

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,360

- Price per square foot: $338.56

#7. 110 11th Street Pl, Bremerton, WA 98337

- Views: 2,491

- List price: $609,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820

- Price per square foot: $334.62

#8. 28389 State Highway, 3 NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 2,434

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,916

- Price per square foot: $312.63

#9. 2331 NE Toscana Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 2,293

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,402

- Price per square foot: $374.27

#10. 1270 Lansing Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

- Views: 2,179

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,872

- Price per square foot: $181.62

#11. 6564 NE Maple St, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 2,171

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,372

- Price per square foot: $384.05

#12. 1400 4th St, Bremerton, WA 98337

- Views: 2,090

- List price: $389,950

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,368

- Price per square foot: $285.05

#13. 7487 Bethel Burley Rd, SE Port Orchard, WA 98367

- Views: 2,015

- List price: $390,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,410

- Price per square foot: $276.60

#14. 4293, Westgate Silverdale, WA 98383

- Views: 1,970

- List price: $865,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,125

- Price per square foot: $276.80

#15. 8623 E Caraway Rd, Port Orchard, WA 98366

- Views: 1,929

- List price: $1,070,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,232

- Price per square foot: $479.39

#16. 27272 Big Valley Rd, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 1,910

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,690

- Price per square foot: $411.24

#17. 8665 Springridge Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 1,893

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,138

- Price per square foot: $350.80

#18. 6560 Fletcher Bay Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 1,870

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $554.86

#19. 14855 Phelps Rd, NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 1,843

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,515

- Price per square foot: $457.26

#20. 9673 NE Pilot Ct, Kingston, WA 98346

- Views: 1,841

- List price: $1,198,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,028

- Price per square foot: $395.64

#21. 1551 N Callow Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

- Views: 1,818

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,858

- Price per square foot: $161.41

#22. 1362 Carr Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98312

- Views: 1,792

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,623

- Price per square foot: $215.65

#23. 6705 NE Dapple Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 1,743

- List price: $1,975,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,434

- Price per square foot: $575.13

#24. 3140 E Washington, Port Orchard, WA 98366

- Views: 1,690

- List price: $745,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $286.54

#25. 10668 NE Manor Ln, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- Views: 1,667

- List price: $2,225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,316

- Price per square foot: $670.99

#26. 1313 Colchester Dr, SE Port Orchard, WA 98366

- Views: 1,657

- List price: $825,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,288

- Price per square foot: $360.58

#27. 18330 9th Ave, NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 1,629

- List price: $818,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $361.31

#28. 17198 Viking Way, NW Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 1,626

- List price: $992,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 3,212

- Price per square foot: $309.00

#29. 6353 NE Gratitude Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370

- Views: 1,624

- List price: $1,199,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,053

- Price per square foot: $237.28

#30. 7790 NW Wildcat Lake Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312

- Views: 1,596

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,851

- Price per square foot: $459.21

