$1M stolen in Clallam County scams targeting seniors, sheriff warns

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than $1 million has been stolen from Clallam County residents this year through fraudulent scams, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

Three local residents have lost more than $1 million, including one who lost $862,000 in gold bars, in scams where thieves pose as Amazon, FTC, and SSA officials. The scams typically tend to target senior citizens.

“Don’t trust unexpected calls claiming to be from government or tech support,” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media. “Never hand over cash, gold, or personal info to strangers. Verify with your bank or law enforcement.”

Victims of these scams were told their identities were used for crimes. They were then pressured to hand over cash, gold, and remote access to their devices.

Has anyone been arrested for these scams?

Two suspects have been arrested so far. More victims are coming forward in Clallam County regarding scams similar to the ones described. Other victims from Jefferson County and other neighboring areas are also starting to report scams.

“If you’re being targeted, stop contact immediately and call Clallam County non-emergency: 360-417-2459 (Option 1),” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Advice page to learn more about protecting yourself.

