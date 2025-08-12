$1 million Powerball winner bought ticket from Vancouver, WA 7-Eleven

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Powerball ticket holder in Vancouver, Washington won $1 million in Monday night’s lottery drawing with a ticket bought from a 7-Eleven.

The announcement comes ahead of Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, which is valued at $526 million, according to the Washington Lottery.

Since the end of May, Washingtonians have cashed in more than $3.5 million in lottery winnings.

In a release, the Washington lottery notes the recent slate of winners, including $500,000 in Bonney Lake, $100,000 in Lake Stevens, and $50,000 in Tukwila.

The next Powerball jackpot will be drawn at 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13.

