If you want to experience the thrill of viewing wildlife in their natural habitat while also enjoying comfort and convenience, a luxury safari can be your ultimate bucket-list getaway. It's an ideal option if you, your partner, or a small group of loved ones want a classic safari elevated with high-end amenities.

Many other adventurers are spending more on this bucket-list travel must-have. According to digital media company TravelPulse, safari spending has increased from 36% to an impressive 59% for medium-high budgets.

With the budget and proper planning, you can have a memorable, ultimate safari experience.

What Are the Most Luxurious Safaris?

The most luxurious safaris combine this classic adventure with:

Bespoke schedules

Exclusive safari lodges

Gourmet dining

Unique wildlife viewing methods

Exceptional personalized service and experiences

Other must-see places on top of iconic safari destinations

With luxury safari travel, you can enjoy a more personalized experience, usually exclusive to your small group. In many cases, parts of the itinerary are also customizable, allowing you to include add-ons like a helicopter or hot air balloon safari, and even fishing or diving.

How Much Does a Luxury Safari Cost?

It depends on the package inclusions, location, itinerary details, and travel length. However, you can expect your luxury safari adventure to cost several thousand dollars. A 10-day, 9-night wilderness safari package costs $6,790, for instance, while a luxury safari and Zanzibar package comes with a price tag of $13,500, as shown on this page for luxury safaris in Tanzania.

Why Are Luxury Safaris Worth It as the Ultimate Bucket-List Getaway?

Today's luxury safari makes for the ultimate bucket-list getaway because it's no longer just about the "Big Five." Given that most travelers don't have all the holiday time in the world, it's best to use this limited time for something spectacular and transformative, which a luxurious wildlife adventure can bring.

Elevating the Classic Safari Experience

According to online and newsletter publication The Manual, safari bookings in Africa have increased by 50% in early 2025, with demand and interest continuing to grow. Luxury travelers, in particular, want to experience local cultures and historic sites.

Before, the classic safari experience mostly revolved around searching for and attempting to spot the most dangerous and most challenging to encounter animals collectively referred to as the "Big Five." They include:

The African buffalo Lion Leopard Rhinoceros African elephant

With today's luxurious safaris, searching for and viewing the Big Five is still a top priority. However, they now also include bespoke game drives and night drives.

Instead of going in a large group of strangers (which isn't always bad unless they're noisy and disruptive), you can enjoy exclusive drives. The drives will be just for you and your small group of loved ones and friends.

Your luxury safari adventure will also come with an expert tour guide and tracker.

Since you're in an exclusive group, these professionals will be able to give you their full attention. You can learn a lot from them, whether it's about wildlife conservation practices, animal behaviors, local cultures, or historic sites.

High-End Accommodations

Luxury safaris deliver luxurious living and accommodations throughout the trip. Some offer elegantly furnished, lush lodges, while others are luxury tents with private bathrooms and ultra-comfy bedding.

As your adventure progresses, you'll move to new accommodations, some of which could feature plunge pools and private decks. In most cases, they offer stunning, breathtaking views of the surrounding majestic landscape.

The destinations in luxury safari packages also go beyond the iconic spots, which are typically in national parks and reserves.

Your itinerary, for instance, may include a day or two in a charming, serene, and high-end lodge set in a coffee plantation by the Ngorongoro Crater. Concluding your trip may be a couple of days in a lavish suite in a five-star, eco-luxury resort in Zanzibar.

Gourmet Dining

Gourmet dining is another must-experience perk that luxury safaris offer, ranging from unique experiences like freshly made meals under the stars or fine dining at lodges and villas. They typically boast:

Multi-course meals

Local cuisine

International favorites

Wine pairings

As a standard, you'll have personalized menus that cater to your group's specific tastes, preferences, and dietary requirements.

Depending on your itinerary, you'll likely have bush breakfasts and picnic lunches, too. As long as you follow your tour guide's and tracker's instructions, you'll be able to enjoy these meals in safety during game drives.

Some luxury safaris also have high tea. It's a traditional afternoon tea with local and international sweets and goodies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is an Exclusive Safari Tour Better?

An exclusive safari could be a better option for you and your small group of friends or loved ones since it'll provide you with much more flexibility and personalized service. You won't have to follow strict schedules and wake up so early to be on time, only for other people you don't know to be late.

You'll also enjoy more time on activities you like the most, rather than having to settle for a short and limited time. You can, for instance, spend more time observing and marveling at your "favorite" animal from the Big Five from a safe distance.

Are Safaris Always Drives?

No.

Some luxury safaris combine personalized game drives with tours done on foot, by helicopter, or even in a hot-air balloon. With such options, you can gain memorable experiences that you otherwise won't if your only viewing option is through a 4x4.

Are Safaris Safe?

Safaris are generally safe, albeit thrilling and heart-pumping. However, your safety still depends on expert guidance by your tour guide and tracker, and common sense.

Follow all the instructions of the professionals on your trip. If they say don't leave the 4x4, then please don't.

Get Ready for a Memorable Luxury Safari Adventure

From bespoke schedules to personalized itineraries and exceptional customer service, these are some of the things that make a luxury safari the ultimate bucket-list getaway. Don't forget that during your trip, you'll also enjoy high-end accommodations and gourmet dining.

