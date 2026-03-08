A fly mask for horses shields your animal's eyes, ears, and face from biting insects, harmful UV rays, and airborne debris like dust and pollen. Choosing the right one depends on your horse's face shape, the level of coverage needed, and the mask's material and fit.

Summer in Georgia brings more than just heat. It also brings swarms of flies, according to the University of Georgia Equine Program. This surge happens across much of the U.S. as warmer weather arrives.

Flies are drawn to the moisture around a horse's eyes and nose, making proper face protection essential during turnout season. Our guide covers what fly masks do, how to select the right fit, and what features matter most for your horse's comfort and safety.

What Are the Different Types of Fly Masks for Horses?

Every horse requires a different type of protection. Knowing the different styles of equine fly masks available will help you get the right protection for your horse.

Standard Fly Masks

Standard fly masks cover the eye and the surrounding orbital area. However, they don't extend to the muzzle or ears. If you're in an area with moderate fly pressure, this type of mask will work well for your horse.

Fly Masks With Ear Covers

Fly masks with ear covers feature mesh protection that goes over your horse's ears. These are important if gnats and midges are a problem in your area. You may also need these if you clip your horse's ears.

Fly Masks With Nose Coverage

Some horses have white or pink noses, making them susceptible to sunburns. UV protection is very important here. You'll need to get a fly mask that extends protection down over the muzzle.

Riding Masks

If you want to use a bridle and still protect your horse's eyes, you'll need a riding mask. They use finer and softer mesh that fits well with the bridle. You can use them, especially if your horse has headshaking syndrome.

What Does a Fly Mask for Horses Do?

A fly mask is a mesh cover that offers protection against flies, UV rays, and more. Here are some reasons why you should use horse fly protection for your animal

Protection From Flies and Other Insects

During spring and summer, flies and pesky insects will be all over your horse. They'll often bite their face, causing irritation and even diseases. A fly mask will help keep these flies and insects away, ensuring your horse is comfortable.

UV Protection for Horses

As per the NIH, horses show a higher risk of developing cutaneous neoplasia due to prolonged UV exposure. Unfortunately, your horse can't borrow your sunscreen or sunglasses.

Luckily, you can always protect them using fly masks. These masks will protect your horse's eyes and skin from the sun's damaging rays.

Protection From Eye Infections and Injuries

Your horse's environment may be harming its health. Here are some things that can harm your horse

Dust

Debris

Tall grass

These objects may often lead to eye injuries or infections. With a fly mask, you're assured of horse eye protection.

How Do You Choose the Right Fly Mask for Your Horse?

The benefits of fly masks ensure your horse's comfort. When choosing a fly mask, consider the following factors:

Durability

Since your horse needs optimal protection from the fly mask, find one that is durable. It should be able to withstand damage over time.

Visibility

While you want to protect your horse from flies and UV, you don't want to blind them in the process. You want a mask that offers good visibility, especially if your horse will use it during riding or exercise.

Coverage

Your mask should offer good coverage for better horse fly protection. As a result, you should consider getting a mask that at least covers your horse's eyes and most of their face.

Breathability

Covering your horse's face can put it at risk of overheating. To avoid this issue, you need to get a fly mask with good airflow so that your horse can be comfortable.

Secure Fit

Your horse's comfort should be a priority. Don't get a mask that is too tight, leading to painful rubs. Also, avoid masks that are too loose.

The horse may easily itch it off and lose it in the pasture. You want to get a horse mask that fits closely and comfortably on their head.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Should a Horse Wear a Fly Mask?

In summer, your horse will mostly wear their mask during turnout. At this point, there are usually a lot of bugs that disturb your animal.

Your horse can wear the mask during the day and night. During the night, they can get protection from the mosquitoes. However, the lack of light may affect their visibility at night.

Apart from summer, some horses may need to wear fly masks. If your horse has an eye or skin condition that needs protection, you'll have to use the mask throughout all seasons.

How Do You Measure Your Horse for a Fly Mask?

As you buy a fly mask, you need to ensure that it's a secure fit. To properly measure your horse for a fly mask, start by getting your horse's nose circumference.

Next, measure the throatlatch. Ensure the tape measure goes all around your horse's throat. Then, measure the distance from your horse's poll to the end of their nose.

How Can You Care for Fly Masks?

Since fly masks feature durable mesh materials, caring for them is easy. Before you wash, fasten all closures so they don't get tangled on anything. Wash the fly mask with cold water and a non-irritating soap.

If you want to use a washing machine, place it on a gentle cycle. After cleaning your fly mask, allow it to air dry.

Protect Your Horse With Durable Equine Fly Masks

If you're a horse owner, you know that UV rays and flies are an unfortunate part of the summer months. Investing in a durable and breathable fly mask for horses will keep your animal comfortable and protected throughout the season.

