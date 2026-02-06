Thanks to mammograms, women have health screenings that can detect early signs of a very common cancer, breast cancer. In the United States and globally, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women, but early detection plays a major role in saving lives. All it takes is 20 minutes for a health provider to get a clear X-ray of each breast to look for early signs of small tumors and calcifications.

The importance of early screening is magnified by data provided by the American Cancer Society. The organization states that breast cancer makes up 30% of all new female cancers annually, with 321,910 new cases of invasive breast cancerbeing diagnosed and 42,140 dying from it.

That's why learning about mammograms, when to get one, and why they matter for women's overall health and life expectancy is essential.

What Are Mammograms?

What if someone told you that a 20-minute activity could possibly save your life by detecting early signs of a potentially fatal disease? That's what a mammogram is.

This simple procedure may take about 20 minutes, with each breast being compressed between two plates so your practitioner can obtain clear X-ray images of it. Expect some initial discomfort, but this compression is required for the best possible images. Depending on the type of mammogram (screening or diagnostic), you may have immediate results or receive them within a few days, and expect your doctor to discuss them with you.

When it's time for this procedure at RCCA's patient-centered cancer care, remember to avoid wearing lotion, perfume, or deodorant as they can appear as spots on the x-ray. You should begin these regular screenings around age 40.

When Should I Get One?

A woman is considered to have an average breast cancer risk without a personal history of the disease, a strong family history of it, or a genetic mutation (BRCA) that increases the risk.

Women of average risk between the ages of 40 and 44 can optionally start an annual mammogram. For those between the ages of 45 and 54, annual mammograms are now recommended. Once a woman reaches age 55, the American Cancer Society recommends switching to an exam every other year unless electing to continue the annual screenings.

What Types of Mammograms Are Available?

These screenings come in 2D and 3D formats. A 2D Mammogram provides a flat X-ray image of each breast and is a standard tool that most insurance covers.

A 3D mammogram, also called tomosynthesis, is a newer option that produces multiple images in layers, thus creating a 3D interior picture of the breast. According to John Hopkins Medicine, this format has increased early detection by 40% while decreasing false alarms by 40%. However, coverage for this option isn't always guaranteed by insurance.

How Else Can I Practice Breast Health Monitoring?

In addition to your regular mammogram screening, you can also perform regular breast self-exams. While these don't replace official mammography screening, it's important for women to understand how their normal breasts feel, making it easy to detect changes that may cause alarm.

Why Early Screenings Matter?

A life-saving mammography can detect calcifications and small tumors that a physical exam won't be able to pick up. Even with a breast cancer diagnosis, the earlier you detect it, the better the chances of higher survival rates and less aggressive treatment.

As a 2022 study by Grimm et al. for the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health concluded, regular screening benefits include:

40% reduced mortality between the ages of 40 and 84

1 year of gained life in every 20 women in their 40s

1 year of gained life in every 45 women in their 70s with biennial mammograms

5-year survival rates of 99% for localized disease

86% survival rates for regional disease (eg, axillary lymph nodes)

Without screening, women between the ages of 40 and 49 are 3.4 times more likely to undergo a mastectomy and 2.5 times more likely to undergo chemotherapy.

When actress Angelina Jolie discovered she had the BRCA1 gene mutation, she decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy and was open about it with a piece in the New York Times. She made this decision after losing her beloved mother to ovarian cancer and her aunt to breast cancer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the New Mammogram Rule?

Under the new federal law, a mammogram should inform patients about how dense their breasts are. That's because it is a key factor in cancer risk and detection. As a result, women can discuss if supplemental screenings are needed, such as an MRI or ultrasound.

Dense breast tissue can make it easier for cancers to hide on mammograms, thus increasing the risk. Depending on the state (such as Virginia and Oklahoma), a woman may not have to pay out-of-pocket costs for further diagnostic and supplemental breast exams, such as 3-D mammographies.

What Percentage of Mammograms Come Back Abnormal?

About 10% of screenings come back with reports of abnormal results, according to the Chair, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. However, such a recall doesn't automatically mean a woman has cancer, as cysts and age-related calcifications may be detected.

It may mean there's a need for more follow-up tests, such as a core-needle biopsy, ultrasound, or diagnostic mammogram for proper diagnosis.

Do and Don'ts Before a Mammogram?

Try to avoid this screening when you're on your period, as your breasts are most tender at this time. Don't wear deodorant, powders, lotions, or perfumes on your chest and underarms as they can produce x-ray abnormalities. Wear a two-piece outfit that makes it easy to remove your top, and bring old records from previous mammograms to make it easy for radiologists to compare changes.

Early Breast Cancer Detection Can Save Lives

Each year, many women are diagnosed with breast cancer around the world, but it's not an automatic death sentence. Thanks to the accessibility of mammograms and education about practicing self-exams, more women can practice early screenings and prevention. By using recommended screening guidelines, women can increase survival rates by finding tumors early, reduce mortality, and lower the intensity of treatment.

